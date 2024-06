Thailand expects at least 800 billion baht ($21.78 billion) worth of investment applications this year, the government said on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2024, the value of total investment applications rose 31% year-on-year to 228 billion baht, the statement said. ($1 = 36.73 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)