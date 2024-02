Thailand plans public-private partnership investment projects worth 1.19 trillion baht ($33 billion) during 2020-2027, the government said on Friday, as it tries to boost long-term economic growth.

The planned amount is slightly higher than 1.17 trillion baht previously approved, it said in a statement. ($1 = 36.06 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)