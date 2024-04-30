Japanese officials may have spent some 5.5 trillion supporting the local currency on Monday, Bank of Japan data suggested on Tuesday.

The central bank's projection for Wednesday's money market conditions indicated a 7.56 trillion yen net receipt of funds, compared with a 2.05-2.30 billion yen net receipt of funds estimated by money market brokerages, excluding intervention.

Currency trades take two days to settle, so if there was large-scale intervention it would be expected to show up in money markets on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



