Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in Sharjah, has announced the launch of its Darb 5 residential building at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3).

Darb 5 is the fifth residential tower in the Darb cluster, comprising 199 units of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom modern and capacious premier apartments. Each unit is fitted with pristine and state-of-the-art fixtures; kitchens are topped with custom-designed finely crafted cabinetry and built-in appliances. Bedrooms boast the finest craftsmanship in wardrobe design and bathrooms feature top-quality accessories and generous walk-in showers.

Alef Group comments, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Darb 5 at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3). This addition seeks to provide residents with a thoughtfully curated aqua living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah, in line with Sharjah’s development directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

“We have worked hard to ensure that the Darb cluster at Al Mamsha Raseel is a phenomenal option for investors and families alike and that it adds to the upscale pedestrian-friendly locality.” Alef Group continues.

The Darb 5 building features the best amenities for residents looking to experience an active lifestyle, including interactive water features, swimming pools and numerous retail and FnB outlets.

Designed to cater to and promote a healthy lifestyle, Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) is a stand-out residential and retail project that boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a premier lifestyle across its 13 buildings and 2100 residential units. Strategically located a short distance away from Sharjah’s most coveted attractions, the project spans 48,056 sq. m. and includes 3 clusters of buildings: Darb, Nama and Hamsa, featuring homes tailor-made for families to thrive in.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @AlefGroup on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.