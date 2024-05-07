Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Real Estate announced the opening and lease of second phase at Al Janoub Gardens Residence, yesterday. Following the complete leasing of all 880 units in its first phase, the company has launched the second phase of Al Janoub Gardens Residence project, which comprises approximately 775 residential units of varying sizes.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy CEO of Ezdan Holding Group, Hani Dabash highlighted the overwhelming demand and popularity the project has received, particularly for its modern amenities and lifestyle offerings, including a central garden featuring children’s play areas and lush greenery, which facilitated the rapid lease-up of the first phase.

Al Janoub Gardens Residence is among the company’s key developments, representing a significant cultural enhancement for the Al Wukair area by blending residential and commercial spaces with a comprehensive suite of services, thus delivering a premium, competitively priced real estate option. He detailed that the project’s design focuses on resident comfort and well-being, incorporating recreational and sports facilities, special areas for children, and family entertainment options.

Responding to a query by the media, Dabash said, “The project, among others launched by Ezdan originates from a deep rooted strategy led by our Chairman and the Board of Directors. This comes from our commitments, social responsibility and community role. We believe that providing healthy environment and promoting an active lifestyle enables individuals to contribute broadly and benefits the entire community.”

He added, Ezdan also influences the economic landscape as a market leader, constantly innovating, addressing markets and investing products “we introduce, which encourage our other partners, achieving developers to adopt these practices for the communities. So basically what is really special about this project is that it provides a very healthy environment for our tenants and encouraging them to embrace healthy and active lifestyle and enjoying their houses.”

“I believe that this can be a great opportunity for small businesses to come and start a business in Ezdan. We have, and had the honour of hosting new businesses that have already done a very successful business in Ezdan properties and I hope that this is going to be another success for the for the business owners that are willing to come and benefit from the fruits of this community.” Dabash said, “Today marks the commencement of the second phase. Al Janoub Gardens Residence project exemplifies our extensive experience in the real estate sector, aiming to provide serene, luxurious living that fosters happiness for all family members.”

Recently, Ezdan Real Estate introduced a series of sophisticated residential projects in Al Wakra and Al Wukair, including more than 1275 residential and commercial units encompassing apartments, villas, and commercial spaces across five developments: Al Safwa Compound, Hayat Al Wakra Compound ‘1-2’, Jawharat Al Wakra, and Masat Al Wakra. These projects enhance the real estate market with a variety of high-quality, competitively priced properties, addressing the growing demand for residential units.

Dabash noted that the project enjoys a strategic location at the junction of Al Wakra Highway and Al Wukair Main Road near Al Janoub World Cup Stadium. Beyond the superior quality of residential, it offers a variety of shops, gyms, it also feature meticulously completed central park including water fountains, children play areas, seating spaces and parks offering an exceptional family friendly environment which is not commonly found in residential complexes of this scale and quality. It also houses one of the largest mosques built by Ezdan Real Estate.

He added, The project is a comprehensive multi-purpose residential and commercial project, which includes over 2,500 units and fully furnished apartments and commercial spaces covering over more than 400,000 square meters. It provides numerous parking spaces for both residents and visitors. With about 4200 parking spaces, including outdoor and basement areas, a mosque capable of accommodating over 2,500 worshippers, and around 10 swimming pools across the site.

Ezdan is committed to fostering communities that support a healthy, distinctive lifestyle, aligned with our social responsibility and mission towards society.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper