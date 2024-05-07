Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Airline, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and fostering mutual interests between the two sides, especially in the field of providing travel, tourism, and air transport services and promoting the activities of both parties.

The signing of the MoU came on the sideline of the ADCCI’s participation in the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2024, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Center and continues until 9 May. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, and Khalid Bel Jaflah, Divisional Vice President, Commercial Operations for UAE and Oman at Emirates Airline, in the presence of a number of senior delegates of both parties.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, said: “We are pleased to enhance our mutual cooperation with Emirates Airline, the world’s largest international airline, as this supports the business, tourism, hospitality, and various commercial activities. Through this cooperation, we look forward to providing the maximum possible support and services to members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and to various private sector companies operating in Abu Dhabi, which would help them expand their businesses by providing them with the best offers and benefits that meet their aspirations. This partnership between the Chamber and Emirates Airline is also an important step that contributes to highlighting the efforts of both sides in supporting excellence and innovation.”

Under the MoU, Emirates Airline will provide travel services, including tickets at preferential rates to all destinations served by the airline to the ADCCI’s employees and members, while ensuring that Chamber members obtain several commercial benefits, including benefiting from additional points booking online for SMEs.

Meanwhile, the ADCCI will provide Emirates Airline with opportunities to promote its products and services to Chamber members during some of its special events, in addition to providing promotional and advertising spaces in its members’ correspondence through various electronic and digital communication platforms.

Through this partnership, Emirates Airline will also provide Chamber members with various benefits on its selected products and services, in addition to supporting the ADCCI’s activities.

