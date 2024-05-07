Orange Jordan renewed its strategic partnership with Ooredoo Palestine to offer customers in both countries top-notch international roaming services.

This agreement is part of the long-standing strategic partnership that ties both parties, and it was signed by Philippe Mansour, the CEO of Orange Jordan, and on behalf of Ooredoo Palestine its CEO, Dr. Samer Fares.

The renewed agreement will enable customers in Jordan and Palestine to enjoy a set of high-quality international telecom and roaming services at competitive prices, aligning with both companies’ ongoing endeavors to provide their customers with the best customer experience while keeping pace with the latest technological trends.

Customers of Ooredoo Palestine will be able to stay connected with their loved ones through the best experience available that is supported by cutting-edge services while benefitting from 5G and LTE services.

Commenting on this important step that falls under Orange Jordan’s vision to be always here for its customers, Mansour valued the significance of the joint efforts in the telecommunications sector that lead to complete new levels of excellence. This will help reach as many customers as possible which is at the heart of the mission of the companies working in the ICT sector.

From his side, Dr. Fares stressed on the pivotal role that Orange Jordan plays to coping with the latest trends on the global level to elevate the experience of the Jordanian subscribers. Furthermore, he referred to the significant contribution of Orange Jordan and Ooredoo Palestine strategic partnership to provide subscribers, during their visit to Jordan or to the world, with top-notch services allowing them to stay connected with their families and loved ones in Palestine at best and competitive prices.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan, through its partnership with Ooredoo Palestine, launches several promotional offers for Palestinian subscribers including free minutes to enable them to stay connected with their loved ones.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 298 million customers worldwide until 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.