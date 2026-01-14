Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the official launch of Palace Residences Al Mamsha, a luxury branded residential project developed in collaboration with Emaar Hospitality. This landmark project signifies the debut of the prestigious Palace Residences brand in Sharjah, redefining urban living through a timeless blend of cultural heritage and modern luxury.

Your Exclusive Sanctuary Awaits

The AED 500 million development offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and premium finishes. Residents will enjoy an exclusive sanctuary of refined living, elevated by renowned branded hospitality services that are synonymous with Emaar’s Palace Residences.

Located in Sharjah’s thriving Al Mamsha district, the project forms the final component of the city’s meticulously planned urban master development along University City Road. With its pedestrian-friendly community design, Palace Residences Al Mamsha prioritizes wellness, sustainability, and seamless access to vibrant cultural, retail, and F&B destinations, reflecting Alef Group’s human-centric vision and its commitment to shaping a more liveable, people-focused urban landscape in Sharjah.

A Vision of Elegance and Functionality

The development’s striking design features two interlocking towers, powder-coated metal façades, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light. The architectural concept blends elegant minimalism and modern functionality, creating a serene living environment that reflects Sharjah's rich cultural identity while addressing the needs of today’s residents.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “This collaboration marks a defining moment for Sharjah’s real estate sector. As branded residences continue to gain momentum, driven by rising demand for quality, service-led living, and long-term value. Palace Residences Al Mamsha aligns with this evolving residential trend in Sharjah. By bringing the brand to Al Mamsha, we are introducing a development that seamlessly blends global standards of hospitality with the emirate’s cultural and community values. Our vision is not only to deliver a project of distinction but to establish Sharjah as both a destination for sophisticated urban living and a key contributor to the dynamic growth in the UAE’s real estate market.”

Unparalleled Amenities

Designed to offer a serene living environment, Palace Residences Al Mamsha delivers a robust mix of amenities that enrich the resident experience, including:

Adult and children’s swimming pools for relaxation and recreation.

A landscaped podium with shaded seating areas for leisure and social gatherings.

State-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Resident lounges for hosting and unwinding in luxurious surroundings.

Nearly 300 basement parking spaces for added convenience.

In line with Alef Group’s commitment to fostering vibrant communities, the development also features vibrant event venues integrated within its serene setting, offering residents opportunities to connect, celebrate, and cultivate a strong sense of belonging.

Strategic Location

Situated in the heart of Al Mamsha, residents will benefit from close proximity to Sharjah’s cultural landmarks, retail hubs, and F&B destinations, ensuring that every aspect of life is within reach. The pedestrian-friendly design encourages walkability and supports a more active and connected lifestyle.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality, added: “We are honored to collaborate with Alef Group in bringing the distinguished Palace Residences brand to Sharjah for the first time. This project embodies the richness and elegance of Arabian heritage, seamlessly integrated with contemporary design and world-class hospitality. Palace Residences Al Mamsha is a landmark development that reflects our shared vision of creating spaces that not only redefine luxury living but also celebrate cultural authenticity. Together with Alef Group, we are committed to crafting communities that inspire, connect, and elevate the lives of residents, offering a lifestyle rooted in sophistication, comfort, and a deep sense of belonging.”

A New Chapter for Sharjah’s Urban Growth

More than just a luxury living space, Palace Residences Al Mamsha represents Alef Group’s broader mission to innovate and enrich Sharjah’s urban landscape. The development emphasizes environmentally conscious principles, seamlessly integrating wellness-focused design with sustainability initiatives, while delivering a refined, community-centric residential experience.

Alef Group continues to set new benchmarks for urban living by creating developments that enrich lives, empower communities, and mark Sharjah as a thriving model for sustainable growth in the UAE.

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED12 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

Capitalising on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognises the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Alef Group invests in strategic joint ventures with credible entities with a business scope that covers multiple divisions.

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure arm of Emaar Properties, the developer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is a global leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality. Headquartered in Dubai, the group oversees 28 hotels with over 5,600 keys across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The group’s portfolio includes premium luxury and lifestyle brands, such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai, each delivering distinctive experiences that combine world-class hospitality with cultural authenticity. It also features branded residences under each hotel brand, blending style, comfort and state-of-the-art amenities.

In partnership with Rove Hotels, the group operates an additional 10 hotels with nearly 3,600 keys, offering contemporary midscale hospitality tailored to modern travellers.

Emaar Hospitality Group manages 39 exceptional leisure assets, including championship golf courses at Dubai Hills Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club, polo and equestrian venues at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and marinas such as Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club, providing unparalleled recreation and relaxation opportunities.

The group is also renowned for its lifestyle dining destinations, including At.mosphere, Thiptara, Li’Brasil, Zeta Seventy-Seven, and Mausam, offering unforgettable culinary experiences in iconic locations.

In addition, Emaar Hospitality introduced Veo, a pioneering fitness and wellness brand focused on holistic wellbeing with personalised fitness programmes and fostering thriving communities.

Through its U By Emaar loyalty programme, the group provides personalised rewards and unique experiences, driven by innovation, sustainability, and impeccable service.

For more information, visit www.emaarhospitality.com