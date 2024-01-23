Culinary mastermind Chef Izu will curate an exclusive dining experience within the community and inspire the kitchen designs in each home.

Set within Yas Park, the sophisticated residential community will offer stunning views and easy access to Yas Island, wider Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Spanning 100,000 sqm, the community indulges residents with a boutique spa, 24/7 concierge, and community gardens.

Sama Yas will be available to buyers of all nationalities from 2 February 2024.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties ('Aldar') announced today the launch of Sama Yas, the first collection of exquisite homes that embrace a holistic approach to well-being and offer luxury park living on Yas Island. Set against the serene backdrop of Yas Park, this boutique residential community provides residents with a rare opportunity to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle within nature, with easy access to Yas Island’s world class leisure and entertainment experiences.

Featuring 234 elegant homes with parkland surrounds, Sama Yas is thoughtfully designed to enrich and elevate the social and community living experience of its residents. Culinary mastermind Chef Izu will indulge residents with an exclusive dining experience, which includes a restaurant and deli within the community and a fine dining menu that can be enjoyed at home. The UAE based Chef is behind globally acclaimed culinary experiences including the recently opened Gaia Mayfair in London, Gaia Monte Carlo in Monaco, IZU at Mandarin Oriental in Doha, and Alaya, Shanghai Me, Scalini and Kai Enzo in Dubai.

To further elevate the luxury living experience, Sama Yas will feature a boutique spa, experiential retail spaces, 24/7 concierge, and a lounge. Residents will also enjoy an array of leisure, wellness, and social amenities, including a gym, community gardens, cycling and jogging tracks, outdoor working pods, a library and co-working space, a kids’ play area, a multipurpose room, and a theatre room.

The architectural grandeur of Sama Yas was conceptualised by Woods Bagot, while Mustard & Linen’s harmonious blend of artistic and practical design principles create a range of rich and visually captivating interior spaces. Bringing his culinary flair to each home, Chef Izu has inspired the kitchen designs with a thoughtful focus on space, storage, and fine finishings, encouraging residents to experiment with gastronomy from the comfort of their own homes.

Chef Izu said, “This collaboration is truly a meeting of minds, an ongoing discussion of how we can build a kitchen that caters for every moment in life. The flow of energy from the kitchen to the dining space, enhancing every occasion with friends, family and loved ones. I wanted to challenge myself and bring everything I have learned from our restaurants to the home, and I am so excited to see it come to life.”

The community is located on the doorstep of Yas Park, a first of its kind family park in Abu Dhabi, and Sama Yas residents will have direct access to its exciting fitness and leisure amenities, including a grove, picnic area, sports zone, covered sports courts, skate park, bounce park, dog park, mangrove, kids play areas, and a festival lawn.

The community’s prime location also puts residents within cycling distance of Yas Island’s key attractions, such as SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall. In addition, the development benefits from easy access to major transport links, including Abu Dhabi International Airport and the main highways to Saadiyat Island, downtown Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Sama Yas is set to launch on 2 February 2024 and comprises three low-rise buildings, which will include one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments, two- and three-bedroom duplexes, two- and three-bedroom garden apartments, and penthouses.

The development will aim to achieve the Estidama 3 Pearl rating, LEED Gold certification, and Fitwel certification for the masterplan and will incorporate sustainability measures into its design to reduce energy, water, and waste consumption. Sama Yas will join the growing Aldar portfolio of developments that aim to promote wellness and sustainable living.

