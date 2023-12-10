Kuwait: Kuwait College of Science & Technology (KCST), an affiliate of Al Mulla Group and one of the leading universities in Kuwait since 2015, recently organized a special graduation ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Kuwait to celebrate the graduation of the class of 2023 graduates.

The forth graduation ceremony, with 308 graduating students this year, was organized under the auspices of his Excellency the Minister of Education and the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Al Manea. The ceremony was attended by the Acting Secretary General of the Private Universities Council in Kuwait Mr. Adel Ahmed Al Bader, the Chair of KCST Board of Trustees, Ambassador Nabeela Al Mulla, the Deputy Chairman of Al Mulla Group Mr. Anwar Al Mulla, the Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chief Strategy Officer at Al Mulla Group Ms. Danah A. Al Mulla, members of KCST’s Board of Trustees, as well as senior executives and representatives of Al Mulla Group. The ceremony was also attended by the President of KCST, Prof. Khalid Al-Begain, as well as senior faculty members, management team and staff who joined the ceremony to celebrate the achievements and success of our Graduates of Class 2023.

Commenting on the event, Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees at KCST and Chief Strategy Officer at Al Mulla Group Ms. Danah A. Al Mulla said: “We are happy to celebrate the graduation of our KCST’s engineers of class 2023 and share with them and their parents these joyful and proud moments. We are proud of our students’ will and persistence to reach their educational goals and desired results, which will enable them to fulfil their dreams and create a better future.” Adding, “At Al Mulla Group, we have an unwavering commitment to support the educational and career journeys of Kuwait’s youth. Through our affiliation with KCST and its strategic partnerships with other leading educational and training organizations in Kuwait, we are keen on developing the talents and capabilities of Kuwait’s young ambitious youth to build a bright and prosperous future.” She concluded, “We extend our congratulations to all our graduates of class 2023 and their parents and we wish them continued success and prosperity in their future and career journey.”

President of Kuwait College of Science & Technology Professor Khalid Al-Begain said: “Graduation day is the most awaited and happiest day for graduates and for the university as well. This day is the harvest of the hard work of our students and the dedication of the faculty and all employees of the university. Today, we are proud to graduate a group of 308 male and female engineers to join their colleagues who were able to achieve their hope and ambitions and began serving their homeland Kuwait in many vital positions and especially the most important, cybersecurity.”

About Al Mulla Group:

Al Mulla Group is a leading diversified privately held business group based in the State of Kuwait. Founded in 1938 by the late Abdulla Al Mulla, Al Mulla Group today employs over 15,000 people from over 35 nationalities, operating more than 40 subsidiaries with long-lasting partnerships with over 200 international brands spread across its operating sectors.

The Group’s diversified portfolio and operating activities are consolidated into eight sectors: Automotive, Engineering, Financial services, Trading & Manufacturing, Rental & Leasing, Healthcare, Education and Real Estate. In addition to being one of the largest distributors in the region for international automotive brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, and Acura, Al Mulla Group has maintained over the past 85 years a successful operation that includes the biggest multi-disciplined engineering company, money Exchange Company, and non-banking finance company in Kuwait.

About Kuwait College of Science & Technology:

Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST) is a private university that started its operation in 2015. It is licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education in Kuwait. With over 2,000 students and over 500 research outputs, today KCST is the leading University of Technology in Kuwait, known for innovation, high-focus research and quality of teaching, offering high technology bachelor programs. It is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education in Kuwait, and holds ABET accreditation for all its academic programs. KCST is one of only 3 universities in Kuwait included in the Times Higher Education ranking.

