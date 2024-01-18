Al Meera is the platinum sponsor of the exhibition

Doha, Qatar – Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) Pavilion attracts visitors from around the world highlighting its sustainable initiatives, as part of its participation as a platinum sponsor of Expo Doha 2023 hosted by the State of Qatar at Al Bidda Park until March 28, 2024 under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment". This Expo edition is the first international horticultural exhibition in Qatar and the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the patronage of H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and led by the Ministry of Municipality, the exhibition embodies the principles of the Qatar National Vision 2030. Al Meera’s pavilion focuses on the company’s ongoing efforts in the field of sustainability as part of its firm commitment to preserving the environment and ensuring sustainable living for future generations. This comes in accordance with its social responsibility program aimed at spreading community awareness of environmental sustainability and promoting sustainable practices in daily operations to reduce its carbon footprint and protect natural resources.

Al Meera pavilion is located in the Family Zone and is divided into 3 sections. The first section revolves around some of Al Meera’s sustainability initiatives and includes the plastic bottle and aluminum can reverse vending machine so that visitors can recycle their empty water bottles and cans themselves, battery bins for visitors to dispose their used batteries to minimize harmful waste, reusable shopping bags, online sustainability games, and more. The second area is dedicated to children where they can actively participate in many fun activities like face painting, colouring, waste sorting, etc., to guide them towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Al Meera prepared an attractive design for the kid’s area and placed posters focusing on some important topics such as tips on sustainability, including turning off the lights, rationalizing water consumption, recycling and planting trees.

The third section is the only mini grocery in the expo to serve the visitors with a range of snacking, sandwiches and essential needs. The pavilion offers customers pleasant outdoor seating and benches so the Expo visitors can rest and have their favourite snacks while their kids enjoy fun activities.

In the sustainability field, Qatar’s leading national retailer has launched several initiatives, including deploying recycling facilities for plastic bottles, cans and used batteries, offering reusable shopping bags instead of plastic ones for customers, organizing beach clean ups, and more. In addition, it launched the “Truth Bottle” campaign in order to bring customers and the consuming public in general about the importance of rationalizing water consumption. Moreover, Al Meera is in partnership with local recycling organizations that collect all paper, cardboard and plastic crates used across all the branches to minimize waste.

Most recently, Al Meera unveiled its first electronic waste recycling station to make it easy for the community members to recycle computers, telecommunications equipment, home appliances, medical devices, and more, in a way that reduces the volume of this harmful waste and its impact on society.

On this occasion, Al Meera stated:

“We are proud to participate in Expo Doha 2023 as a platinum sponsor. Al Meera is committed to promoting prosperity and sustainable growth for its employees, customers and the communities it serves. As a leading national retailer, Al Meera is driven by its CSR program that aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030. Our sponsorship and participation in this event confirms our dedication to promoting innovation in the field of sustainability. It also allows exhibition visitors to know more about our sustainable initiatives, especially as we always look forward to contributing to the success of the major local and international events hosted by Qatar.”

As a leading national retailer, Al Meera actively engages in events and activities to highlight its awareness-raising endeavors and support innovative initiatives that contribute to creating a better future for all. It also integrates sustainability into the group’s core business while giving more importance to continuous development and modernization processes in order to establish a positive impact on the environment and society and move forward its strategy for environmental, social and corporate governance - and above all - urging community members to play a fundamental role in such efforts.

Al Meera invites all citizens and residents to visit its pavilion at Expo Doha located in the family area in Al Bidda Park to discover more about its efforts in sustainability and its eco-friendly initiatives.