Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AL Jabeer Technology L.L.C, a subsidiary of the AL JABER GROUP, has successfully acquired LEDGERBLOCK INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY CO. L.L.C on. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to advancing blockchain technology and expanding its operations in the region.

The decision to acquire LEDGERBLOCK was driven by the immense potential of the LBVV COIN and its substantial user base of 500K members across 60 countries. AL Jabeer aims to leverage this acquisition to bring the latest advancements in blockchain technology to a broader audience.

As part of the restructuring process, the previous management team of LEDGERBLOCK will step aside, enabling AL Jabeer to transition the organization towards a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model.

AL Jabeer Technology L.L.C is excited about the opportunity to introduce cutting-edge blockchain technology to the market and anticipates positive developments in the near future. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for AL Jabeer, signifying a substantial investment in blockchain technology and the potential of the LBVV coin.

The company is eager to serve new customers, offering them the most advanced blockchain technology solutions available. With this acquisition, AL Jabeer is poised to become a major player in the blockchain industry.

LEDGERBLOCK recently launched its official coin, LBVV Coin, on 18th May 2023, which is currently valued at USDT 0.33 cents. LBVV Coin can be obtained through various cryptocurrency exchanges, with Pancake Swap being the current provider.

LBVV Coin is now listed on Coin Market Cap, providing transparent price tracking, and white papers can be accessed at Ledgerblock.io. Additionally, LEDGERBLOCK offers an NFT Marketplace where collectors can purchase and collect their desired NFTs.

LEDGERBLOCK has a robust roadmap for developing Blockchain applications, Cryptocurrency, Non-Fungible Tokens, NFT Markets, Avatars, Metaverse-Meta Commerce, Game Fi, and Hash Games.

"I am excited about the new ownership taking over as it brings fresh ideas and perspectives that can further propel our growth and success in the market. We look forward to this new chapter and are confident that with their leadership, we will continue to thrive and bring innovative solutions to our clients.

Said Captain Mohd Ikhwanul Shafiq, Marketing Director, Ledgerblock

About LEDGERBLOCK INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY CO. L.L.C:

LEDGERBLOCK is an independent Information Technology Infrastructure organization focused on developing and promoting future investment platforms and payment gateways through Blockchain Cryptocurrency technology.

LEDGERBLOCK's vision is to foster the development of Blockchain application enterprises through an extensive investment portfolio, leveraging corporate governance expertise to lead in the world's premier Metaverse and Exchange platform.

As a thought leader, LEDGERBLOCK strives to champion technology and innovation, offering Marketing Services via Social Media, Software Education and Training, IT infrastructure, Internet Content provision, Data Entry Services, and Social Media Applications Development and Management.

Their core activities include conducting foresight and strategic studies and spearheading networking-based programs at the national, regional, and global levels.