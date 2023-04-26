Embracing latest automotive technology and sleek design, EXLANTIX is targeted at the premium market segment.

Dubai, UAE: On 18 April 2023, Al Ghurair Investment attended the launch event of EXLANTIX, the latest high-end battery electric vehicle range from EXEED, a premium SUV brand under Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery Automobile, at Auto Shanghai 2023. The all-new product debut showcased EXEED’s commitment to innovation, technology, and evolving consumer demands, and provided insights into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for the UAE’s automotive market.

EXLANTIX, which is targeted at the premium market segment, features the latest automotive technology and sleek design. The range includes two new models: a battery electric sedan and a battery electric SUV, with Qin Chao, Vice President, EXEED International stating, "EXLANTIX is born, empowered by all- new technology, for premium automotive customers." With a long endurance mileage of over 700km, EXLANTIX aims to provide global high-end users with a better quality and more comfortable driving experience.

Michael Montgomery, CEO - Ventures Group, Al Ghurair Investment, and Ketan Shetty, Vice President of Marketing, AG Auto, attended the launch event following the recent announcement of AG Auto’s strategic partnership with EXEED. Anticipating the debut of the new electric vehicles, Al Ghurair Investment's presence at the Exhibition highlights the company's ongoing efforts to prioritise sustainability and support the UAE's Net Zero target.

"EXEED's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the global automotive industry is commendable," said Michael Montgomery. "I am delighted to see their new line of battery electric vehicles that align with our own efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers while advancing our shared goals for a greener future."

At the launch, Qin Chao, Vice President, EXEED International, discussed the three supporting reasons for launching EXLANTIX. First, with the changing of users' vehicle purchasing concept, the share of new energy in the luxury automobile market is gradually increasing. Second, with the electrification transformation of the whole automobile industry, every emerging automobile company has the opportunity to redefine itself and reshape the pattern of the premium automobile market. Finally, EXLANTIX is empowered by all-new technology and designed for premium automotive customers.

Over recent years, EXEED has gained experience in serving high-end users across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and South America, applying learnings to build a competitive edge in the new energy automobile market. Based on Chery Automobile's more than 20 years of technological accumulation, the high-end battery electric range EXLANTIX is equipped with the latest technology to achieve long endurance mileage, along with a sleek design for a more comfortable driving experience.

As the partnership between Al Ghurair Investment and EXEED continues to progress, both companies remain committed to delivering exceptional quality products and elevating the customer experience. This partnership also presents an exciting opportunity for prospective customers in the UAE to embrace electric mobility and align with the growing trend of conscious consumerism.

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and other European automobile concerns take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by a Chinese company together with Jaguar Land Rover.

With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

