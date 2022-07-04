Deira International Schools students channel their inner artists to create artwork on a hoarding fence at Al Badia Terraces showcasing their interpretation of Creative Ecosystems

Residents, tenants, and visitors can visit the site to view the artwork

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate and Al-Futtaim Education Foundation joined hands to create a new art project to brand the construction fence of Al Badia Terraces at Deira International School (DIS) in Dubai Festival City. The DIS students from Year 6 and Year 8 were assigned to transform the hoarding fence into a beautiful artwork showcasing different interpretations of “Creative Ecosystems”, the eco-diversity and the diversity of the students. The fence exhibition covered in the beautiful artwork is made to drive a sense of community within the Dubai Festival City’s Al Badia district and a homage to celebrate the city’s students.

The Year 6 and Year 8 students were assigned a dedicated space to design the fence and flaunt their artistic skills. Students were encouraged to utilize different forms of media and arts to produce a series of artworks focusing on the theme of “Creative Ecosystems”. The creative project offered an exciting opportunity for the students to collaborate and harness their creative thinking based on their unique perspectives, and promotes teamwork, goal accomplishment within timelines, persistence, and self-confidence.

The partnership aims to position the Dubai Festival City and the community as a vibrant, holistic destination offering a lifestyle that brings visitors and their families closer together to enjoy entertainment, hospitality, and leisure offerings, one of them now being the new eye-catching fence exhibition and the upcoming Al Badia Terraces. In line with Dubai Festival City’s goal to invest in establishing community relationships and building innovative communities, the collaboration with Deira International School presents the destination’s residents, and tenants with a new sight-seeing destination.

Samer Zabian, Director of Residential & Commercial Property at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate said, “We are excited to showcase the creative artwork done by the students at Deira International School as we always strive to encourage creativity amongst our students in our schools and build a sense of community at DFC.”

With more than 40 years of experience, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate is a global master developer unlocking the potential of real estate development in the region. The group is committed to continuously engage with its customers and build a positive relationship with its investors and partners. Highlighting this commitment, over the years, Dubai Festival City has bought seamless experiences and convenient lifestyle amenities to its residents, tenants, and visitors.

