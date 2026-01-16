Cairo, Egypt: Al-Futtaim, one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, today announced the appointment of Tarek Tantawy as the Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim Egypt, effective from 15 January 2026.

The appointment reflects a deliberate evolution in Al-Futtaim’s operating model in Egypt, one of the Group’s priority growth markets. In his role he will be aligning strategy, capital allocation, and operating priorities to ensure the Group operates as One Al-Futtaim in Egypt, with a consistent focus on customers, partners, and national stakeholders.

“I am honoured to join Al-Futtaim at a pivotal moment for its Egypt operations,” said Tantawy. “Egypt represents a long-term growth engine for the Group, with scale, complexity, and opportunity across multiple sectors. Aligning our businesses behind a clear country strategy and strengthening execution discipline will be essential to unlocking value through collaboration across the portfolio. Strong foundations are already in place, and the next phase is about translating that strength into sustained performance and long-term impact.”

“This appointment of Tarek Tantawy reflects Al-Futtaim’s continued focus on building leadership structures that support scale, accountability, and long-term value creation,” said David Henderson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Al-Futtaim. “As the Group’s presence in Egypt continues to grow, the appointment of a single country CEO reinforces portfolio-level accountability and enables disciplined capital deployment and consistent execution across the platform.”

Tantawy brings over 27 years of leadership experience across multiple sectors, with expertise spanning strategy, operations, finance, and executive management. Most recently, he served as Group Co-CEO and Managing Director at Palm Hills Developments, where he drove operational performance and strategic expansion. Previously, he held the position of CEO & Manging Director at Telecom Egypt and Group Co-CEO & Managing Director of CI Capital Holding, and served as CFO at IDJ-Beyti, in addition to multiple Board appointments across non-bank financial services, telecommunications & technology, higher education, real estate development and fast moving consumer goods.

It is worth noting that Al-Futtaim established its operations in Egypt more than four decades ago and has since built a diversified and growing presence across key sectors of the economy. Today, the Group operates across various industries, including real estate through its Cairo Festival City and mall, retail, automotive, and insurance. Most recently, a strategic partnership with Dwight Schools to launch premium education offerings in Egypt in collaboration with the Al-Futtaim Education Foundation.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.