Dubai, UAE: Dubai's real estate market has long been synonymous with opulence, luxury, and innovation, making it a magnet for investors worldwide, through its commitment to innovation, sustainability and cutting-edge technology, positioning it as a leader in global real estate trends.

Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to urban development and its ability to continually push the boundaries of architectural and engineering innovation is seen through the emergence of wellness-focused private residences, such as in the green oasis of Dubai - Al Barari.

The wellness real estate market is experiencing a significant surge globally and is projected to reach a remarkable $887.5 billion by 2027, according to insights from The Global Wellness Summit. Driven by various factors including the shift to remote work and increased time spent at home, property owners are seeking to transform their homes into functional hubs that prioritize wellness.

Homes are evolving into sanctuaries that cater to holistic well-being, offering integrated wellness features and amenities aimed at rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul, with spa-like facilities that create a retreat-like atmosphere within the comfort of one's own home.

An outstanding example of a super-prime residence that seamlessly integrates well-being into the heart of the home in Dubai, is La Maison Amal – an exceptional 5-bedroom residence in Al Barari, where luxury, alongside tranquillity & wellness, is not just a concept but a way of living. This exceptional residence isn’t just a home; it’s a testament to a groundbreaking concept—wellness as a cornerstone of luxury living.

The top floor unveils a state-of-the-art gym encased in floor-to-ceiling glass walls, providing panoramic views of the lush surroundings. Unlike traditional basement gyms, this space conveys an airy, bright, and tranquil ambiance – a sanctuary catering to fitness enthusiasts. Potenza Wellness were consulted to craft the perfect space for health-conscious living and a thoughtfully curated Wellness Zone now awaits, with a dedicated space boasting cutting-edge treatments, Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) system, a Photobiomodulation bed, PEMF therapy, lymphatic drainage suit, Ice plunge pool, and a steam room with an infrared sauna.

Maria Morris, Founder & CEO at Maria Morris Real Estate commented “In response to the evolving desires of the modern UHNW buyer, La Maison Amal creates an experience that transcends traditional luxury, recognizing the shift towards wellness post-COVID, this home sets a new standard in the world of ultra-luxury living, where every square foot is an embodiment of wellness and health-conscious living.

Another emerging luxury global real estate trend that also features in La Maison Amal is the integration of fine art, as property developers and buyers recognize its ability to enhance the appeal and exclusivity of properties. While top-tier furnishings and interior design have traditionally been used to market luxury properties, the inclusion of fine art adds another dimension of sophistication and allure. Developers and brokers are leveraging the collaboration between the art and real estate worlds to create captivating living spaces and the developers of La Maison Amal have appointed globally recognized Ecuadorian artist Coco Valdez as Art Director to further resonate with affluent buyers seeking an elevated lifestyle experience.

Ellie Street, Area Sales Manager at Maria Morris Real Estate stated “La Maison Amal is a true reflection of refined luxury living, where sophistication meets serenity. This residence is not just a home; it's a sanctuary that prioritizes well-being, which is an important new factor for discerning global property buyers when making their next home purchase, as we are now seeing time and again in Dubai’s Prime and Super-Prime markets.”

Dubai’s thriving prime and super-prime property market continues to attract affluent buyers globally, drawn by the allure of luxurious homes, with the demand for turnkey luxury villas such as La Maison Amal on the rise. Al Barari is now emerging as a prime destination among both local and international buyers, due to the affluent community’s luxurious villas, wellness-focus, lush greenery and lakes offering exceptional value for money and an idyllic family-friendly environment.

