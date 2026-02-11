Cairo – In a year defined by ambition and achievement, Al Baraka Bank Egypt successfully wrote a new chapter in its growth journey within the Egyptian market, delivering qualitative progress that reinforced its position as one of the leading Islamic banking institutions. These results were not merely financial outcomes, but rather the product of a comprehensive strategy focused on income diversification, operational excellence, and disciplined expansion across various business segments, supporting sustainable and balanced growth.

The bank’s strong performance was reflected in net profits after tax reaching EGP 4.02 billion, representing a 33.5% increase compared to 2024, while profit before tax rose to EGP 5.66 billion, up 31.8% year-on-year. This growth was driven by robust operating activity, with net income from financing and investments rising to EGP 7.46 billion, marking a 24.9% increase. In parallel, net fees, commissions, and other operating income recorded notable growth of 27.9%, reaching EGP 1.39 billion, accounting for 15.7% of total operating income, which increased 25.3% to EGP 8.85 billion.

These strong results further enhanced the bank’s financial efficiency, as reflected in key performance indicators during the year. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) reached approximately 2.7%, while Return on Average Equity (ROAE) stood at around 28.7%. Total assets grew by 14.2% to EGP 145.9 billion, while total shareholders’ equity rose to EGP 15.7 billion by the end of 2025, recording a growth rate of 24.7%.

The bank continued to strengthen its financial position during 2025, where the financing and facilities portfolio expanded significantly to EGP 75.9 billion, an increase of EGP 15.3 billion, representing 25.2% growth compared to the end of 2024. At the same time, customer deposits increased to EGP 122.7 billion by the end of 2025, recording 15.2% growth, or EGP 16.1 billion, underscoring growing customer confidence. The financing-to-deposits ratio reached 61.9% by the end of 2025.

Across business segments, the corporate financing and credit facilities portfolio recorded an increase of EGP 9.7 billion, a growth rate of 20.2% compared to the end of 2024, reaching EGP 57.8 billion by the end of 2025. The large corporate and syndicated financing portfolio recorded a growth rate of 33%, with an increase of EGP 13.1 billion to reach EGP 52.9 billion by the end of 2025, while the SME financing portfolio stood at EGP 4.9 billion by the end of 2025.

In retail banking, the individuals’ financing and facilities portfolio achieved strong growth of 44.5%, reaching EGP 18.1 billion, an increase of EGP 5.6 billion. Personal financing grew by 44.2% to EGP 17.6 billion, while credit card financing for individuals surged by 92.8%, reaching EGP 469 million by the end of 2025.

Retail deposits also recorded significant growth of 32.2%, increasing by EGP 20.2 billion compared to the end of 2024, to reach EGP 82.9 billion by the end of 2025, representing approximately 67.5% of total customer deposits, while corporate deposits reached EGP 39.8 billion.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, stated: " “The exceptional results achieved by Al Baraka Bank Egypt in 2025, with net profits surpassing EGP 4 billion, are the outcome of an ambitious strategy built on balanced growth and diversified income streams. Our objective has never been growth for its own sake; rather, we have succeeded in building a solid foundation that reflects management’s efficiency in maximizing the bank’s resources, as evidenced by achieving a return on equity of 28.7%. This strong performance gives us the confidence to pursue responsible expansion in 2026, while continuing to strengthen a sustainable Islamic banking model that keeps pace with digital transformation and delivers long-term value to all stakeholders, reinforcing our position as one of the leading Islamic banks in the Egyptian market”.