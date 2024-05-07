Dubai, UAE: Al Ashram Contracting, one of the UAE’s leading construction companies, has been awarded a contract to work on LUCE, the exquisite residential project by UAE-based boutique property developer Taraf, coming up at Dubai’s premier destination, Palm Jumeirah.

With unmatched beachfront views, private access to pristine white sands, and luxurious lifestyle amenities, the spacious 2-to-4-bedroom apartments, including a duplex and penthouse, provide panoramic views, offering elevated living for those seeking an exclusive and exceptional lifestyle.

With the groundbreaking ceremony held in September 2023, the luxurious LUCE is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026. Taraf has partnered with award-winning MZ Architects for this project, with Al Ashram Contracting onboard to execute the main contract works.

Malek Ali Fakih, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ashram Contracting, said: “With our holistic approach to design, procurement, and construction, Al Ashram Contracting is committed to delivering excellence, reliability, and quality. Our strong legacy in the UAE’s ever-evolving construction sector aids us in elevating our offering as we embark on the high-end residential property LUCE at Palm Jumeirah along with Taraf.”

Ahmad Shibel, Chief Executive Officer of Taraf, said: “We are pleased to welcome onboard Al Ashram Contracting as the main contractor for our iconic property LUCE. Taraf’s deep-rooted commitment to crafting exceptional contemporary lifestyle, offering unmatched quality and elevated experiences for all finds fruition with LUCE. Together we aim to further elevate the scope of luxury living in the UAE.”

Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, is known for crafting design-led, high-quality properties that offer outstanding lifestyle experiences. The company aims to shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties through a focus on architecture and design excellence.

About Al Ashram Contracting:

Al Ashram Contracting is a reputed construction and contracting company in the UAE with a robust track record of delivering high-quality projects on time. Its diverse portfolio encompassing high-rise and luxury residential and commercial developments of varying scale, scope, and complexity has shaped the growth of the UAE since its founding in 1975.

Rooted in their Emirati heritage, the company’s growth mirrors the dynamic and diversified growth of the UAE. With a strong legacy of 50 years and capabilities in executing critical projects, Al Ashram Contracting is poised to actively build the future of the UAE.

The company remains committed to building safely and efficiently and driving long-term value for its clients and stakeholders.

