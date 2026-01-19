Al Amaken Developments company announced launching "Genista" its latest project in Sheikh Zayed City, located in a prime and strategic location in the heart of the city, on 9 acres, after obtaining the necessary ministerial approval.



Moustafa Mahmoud, Al Amaken Developments Cheif Sales Officer, said that launching this project comes among the company's expansion plan to offer a diverse portfolio of projects that apply the clients' aspirations for being at the heart of leading and fully integrated development projects, pointing that the new project "Genista" is a fully integrated residential compound, including both residential and commercial sections with varying unit sizes to apply the expectations of its targeted clients.



He showed that the project is located in a prime location in the Green Revolution area in Sheikh Zayed City, as the company has choosen a distinguished location, to provide easy access to all main roads and surrounding areas, as well to access to the extensive services available in Sheikh Zayed City.



He assured the strategic importance of the prject's location in ensuring the best investment for clients, besides a future investment that will generate continuous appreciation in the value of the units owned by the client.



He added that the residential section of the project includes 400 units with various areas, including studios and apartments with three bedrooms, with areas ranging from 50 to 170 square meters, in addition to a social club, swimming pool, underground garages, and a commercial area, noting that the project's built up area is approximately 27% of the total area, and the rest area dedicated to water features, amenities, and green areas, which ensures

a project that applies the highest standards of luxury, comfort, and tranquility for its residents.



He noted that the project is scheduled for delivery within three and a half years, as the company aims to implement and deliver the project to the highest quality standards and within the scheduled deadlines with its clients, further enhancing the company's credibility and the trust its clients have placed in it, as proven in its previous projects.



He added that the implementation rates in Genista New Zayed project in Sheikh Zayed City, reached 90% which supports the company's commitment to the scheduled timelines for project implementation and delivery, which maintains client's trust, as the project is scheduled for delivery in 2027.



He emphasized that adhering to the time schedule and ending in a record time, with maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence are fundamental elements that distinguish Al Amaken Developments company, as building a strong and trusting relationship with clients is based primarily on commitment to deadlines and meeting agreed-upon specifications.



He pointed that the company owns a land portfolio in Sheikh Zayed City, New Cairo, and the North Coast, and aims to develop it among an ambitious plan to achieve diversity in the projects portfolio and offer its clients the best integrated urban developments, noting that there are underway preparations to launch new projects in the coming period.