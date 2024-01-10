Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has announced a significant collaboration with Renie, a leading environmental solutions provider, to address the pressing issue of plastic bottle waste management in the emirate. In a move aligned with the UAE's commitment to sustainable development, this strategic partnership aims to provide effective solutions for residents and visitors while encouraging the implementation of sustainable practices.

At a meeting held at the department's headquarters, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, welcomed Mr. Jorden Jackers, COO of Renie, highlighting the official nature of this promising partnership.

The initiative underlines the emirate of Ajman's dedication to sustainable tourism practices, focusing on improving the overall experience for residents and visitors, supporting local communities, and promoting environmental solutions for companies and investors.

Recognizing the global challenge posed by plastic waste and its environmental impact, ADTD acknowledges the threat of plastic bottle accumulation and its detrimental effects on ecosystems worldwide. In response, the collaboration with Renie aims to implement an integrated system for collecting plastic bottles at tourism facilities across the emirate.

As part of this initiative, Renie will install collection boxes in hotel properties throughout the emirate, offering practical solutions for both visitors and the local community. The objective is to encourage the adoption of sustainable practices in plastic bottle disposal, attracting strategic partners and fostering community participation to contribute to environmental preservation.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi emphasized the department's view of sustainable tourism as a crucial element for a prosperous future. He praised the efforts made to achieve balanced economic growth while prioritizing environmental care and societal well-being. Alhashmi stated, “Through our collaboration with Renie, we aim to set a positive example for society and motivate other organizations to adopt sustainable practices.”

Mr. Jorden Jackers, COO of Renie, echoed optimism about the partnership's implementation, stating, “Renie is proud to collaborate with ADTD in this impactful initiative. We aspire to encourage widespread participation and contribute to creating a more sustainable future.”

ADTD invites all partners, especially those in the hotel and hospitality sector, to actively engage in this initiative. Renie will provide plastic bottle collection boxes in their work areas, and the Renie team will offer comprehensive details about the assembly system to all interested parties.

This collaboration signifies a strategic move toward making the tourism attractions in the emirate of Ajman more sustainable and environmentally conscious, with the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and Renie leading the way in this pioneering initiative.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae