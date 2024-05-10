Dubai, UAE: DP World has received two distinguished awards from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy as part of the Dubai Demand Side Management (DSM) Recognition Programme.

DP World was awarded the titles of ‘Exemplary Solar Project’ and ‘Exemplary Decarbonisation Initiative’ for its distributed rooftop solar photovoltaic programme and carbon-cutting initiatives.

The DSM Recognition Programme is a unique government platform that honours the efforts of entities and individuals who contribute to driving Dubai’s clean energy future through responsible practices in energy and water efficiency, the circular economy, innovation, and sustainability.

Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at DP World GCC, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy for our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship at DP World. Our strategy is to make trade and logistics a more sustainable industry in Dubai and across the world, and we value the ongoing support of the Council as we strive for a greener future.”

The DSM strategy plays an important role in the sustainable growth of Dubai and is aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 commitment. It aims to deliver 30% annual savings in electricity and water by 2030 compared to business-as-usual consumption.

DP World’s solar programme, the largest distributed rooftop solar project in the Middle East, has seen the installation of 158,000 solar panels across the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Port Rashid on the rooftops of buildings, car parking canopies and warehouses.

Last year, DP World cut carbon emissions from its UAE operations by nearly 50% by accessing renewably produced power from DEWA through more than 200,000 International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), each equivalent to 1 megawatt-hour of electricity generated from renewable sources.

These programmes are part of DP World’s commitment to the clean energy transition, which spans the entire supply chain including ports and terminals, logistics and marine services, with the implementation of renewable and carbon-neutral sources being central to these objectives.

The Demand Side Management Strategy is managed by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the policymaking entity for Dubai’s energy sector.

