The headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah hosted an official signing ceremony for a “cooperation framework” between the OIC and the Saud N. Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute. This agreement aims to enhance joint Islamic action and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two diplomatic institutions.

The “cooperation framework” was signed by H.E. Mr. Yousef Al-Dobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, representing the OIC, and H.E. Amb. Nasser Al-Subaih, Assistant Foreign Minister for Institute Affairs, representing the Institute.

This framework is designed to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in diplomatic capacity building. It focuses on developing and implementing specialised programmes to train diplomats from Islamic countries, enhance their skills, and prepare experts in multilateral diplomacy. The goal is to serve the interests of Member States and improve its effective presence on the international stage.