Cairo: GlobalCorp Financial Services has completed its eighth securitization bond issuance, valued at EGP 2.5 billion, after obtaining approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). This issuance falls under the company’s second approved securitization program.

The issuance was structured into three tranches with different maturities and credit ratings:

Tranche (A): EGP 1.3 billion, with a tenor of 25 months and a credit rating of AA+.

Tranche (B): EGP 732 million, with a tenor of 37 months and a credit rating of AA.

Tranche (C): EGP 445 million, with a tenor of 49 months and a credit rating of A-.

All three tranches were rated by Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

This issuance represents one of the strongest and most prominent securitization transactions in the Egyptian market, reaffirming GlobalCorp leading position as one of the most influential players in the sector.

It is supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking the institution’s first-ever participation in an Egyptian securitization bond issuance. This participation reflects international confidence in the strength of GlobalCorp financial structure and the quality of its asset base, while contributing to the deepening of Egypt’s securitization market and enhancing its attractiveness to international investors. IFC participated through a direct investment in US dollars and its equivalent in Egyptian pounds, further strengthening investor confidence and broadening the base of market participants.

The issuance was led by Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Al Ahly Pharos as financial advisors, arrangers, promoters, and issuance managers. The National Bank of Egypt acted as the subscription registrar, while CIB served as the custodian. A number of major banks participated in the subscription, including the National Bank of Egypt, Commercial International Bank, Arab African International Bank, Suez Canal Bank, Al Baraka Bank, Attijariwafa Bank, in addition to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The issuance witnessed strong investor demand, underscoring growing confidence in the quality of GlobalCorp portfolios and the strength of its financial position, alongside active participation from local banking institutions.

GlobalCorp Financial Services Group was established in 2015 and provides integrated financial solutions including leasing, factoring, securitization, consumer finance, and mortgage finance, serving large corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individuals. The group’s shareholder structure comprises a consortium of investors including Amethis, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and SPE Capital, in partnership with the group’s founder and CEO, Hatem Samir.