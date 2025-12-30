Valero Developments announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with KAD Commercial Property Management, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the investment value of its projects.

The partnership comes as part of Valero’s customer-first strategy, which prioritizes client comfort and investment success by delivering integrated developments that combine innovative design, precise execution, and professional management—ensuring an optimal investment experience.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Fahmy, Chairman of Valero Developments, and Ms. Maha El-Fangary, General Manager of KAD Commercial Property Management, in the presence of senior executives and officials from both companies.

Eng. Ahmed Fahmy, Chairman of Valero Developments, said that the agreement reflects the company’s commitment to applying the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism throughout all project stages, from planning and execution to management and operation, to deliver developments that meet customer expectations and maximize investment value.

He added, “At Valero Developments, every decision is guided by our commitment to customer comfort and investment value. We believe a project’s success goes beyond design or location, and is defined by integrated, long-term experience we deliver—from planning and execution to management and operation. Accordingly, our partnership with KAD brings this vision to life through collaboration with like-minded partners who share our attention to detail, ensuring the highest standards of quality and sustainability while delivering optimal investment returns for our clients.”

Fahmy further noted, “Our goal is always for clients to feel that choosing Valero is a well-considered decision, and that investing with us is not merely the purchase of a unit, but a fully integrated experience built on trust, professionalism, and long-term value.”

He explained that KAD was chosen as a strategic partner due to its extensive experience and proven success in post-construction project management, along with its ability to provide innovative and efficient operation solutions that ensure consistent performance, uphold quality standards, and maximize project investment value.

The company’s chairman pointed out that this collaboration enables Valero Developments to integrate best-in-class expertise in facilities management and operational services, ensuring long-term project sustainability and preserving the high levels of quality and excellence the company aims to deliver to its clients.

He disclosed that Valero is consistently committed to offering the highest standards, so that investing with the company becomes a comprehensive experience that delivers both strong returns and added value.

For her part, Ms. Maha El-Fangary, General Manager of KAD Commercial Property Management, said,

“We are honored to partner with Valero Developments on this project. This collaboration represents the seamless integration of expertise in real estate development and professional project management, with a strong focus on delivering the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency, ultimately enhancing the project’s value and maximizing return on investment for clients.”

El-Fangary added that the partnership aligns with Valero Developments’ strategy of delivering sustainable, innovative, and high-quality projects through precise, professional management across all phases, ensuring the achievement of both operation and finance goals while providing tangible added value to clients and investors.