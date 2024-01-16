H. E. Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), discussed with H. E. Eng Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA), ways of joint cooperation and opportunities to launch specific initiatives that will reflect positively on reducing the operational costs of energy consumption for industrial facilities operating in Ajman.

The joint meeting was located at the FEWA headquarters in Ajman, and was attended by H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, Nasser Al Dhafri, Advisor to the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ACCI, and a number of representatives of major industrial establishments operating in Ajman.

At the beginning of the meeting, H. E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji stressed the pioneering role of FEWA in providing high-quality services, explaining that the operational costs related to energy consumption represent the cornerstone of plans to expand and increase production for industrial facilities and their sustainability.

Al Muwaiji stated that the Ajman government, under the direct guidance and follow-up of H. H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, is keen to encourage industrial facilities to use solar energy and organize the connection of distributed renewable energy production units to the electrical grid based on Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2022. This supports the ACCI’s proactive efforts and its pioneering role in educating its members from private sector establishments to adopt sustainable solutions for the use of clean and alternative energy and achieve the standards and requirements of sustainable development and the green economy in order to reduce operational costs and achieve competitiveness compared to some of the UAE’s emirates and neighboring countries.

Al Muwaiji revealed that the ACCI has made great achievements in this field and has directly contributed to the adoption by the Ajman Government, represented by the Executive Council, of the initiative to encourage industrial facilities to use solar energy, especially since the ACCI includes under its umbrella 1,415 industrial facilities during 2023, with a growth rate of 7. % compared to 2022.

For his part, H.E. Yousef Al Ali explained that FEWA is keen to offer supportive and encouraging solutions for the industrial sector. He also praised the efforts of the ACCI in leading joint cooperation between government agencies providing services with private establishments and its main role in introducing innovative initiatives that support the UAE goals and directions and the growth of the economic sector in general.

The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation and opportunities to introduce qualitative initiatives that will reflect positively on the operational costs of industrial facilities operating in the Ajman, in a way that supports the goals and directions of both ACCI and the FEWA. The attendees also discussed the most prominent challenges facing the adoption of solar energy technologies in the industrial sector, opportunities to overcome those challenges, and ways for the private sector to adopt sustainable initiatives and practices to support the outcomes and recommendations of the "COP 28".

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji directed the necessity of making lists of industrial facilities in Ajman, highlighting the average rate of energy consumption according to each factory, in order to discuss opportunities to launch supportive initiatives directed at the sustainability of factories and increasing production, especially facilities related to the food and health security sector.

At the end of the meeting, H. E. Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji exchanged shields and souvenirs with H. E. Eng Yousef Ahmed Al Ali.

-Ends-