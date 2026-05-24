Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has announced that the airport has earned Level 4 accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program. This achievement highlights the advanced maturity of customer experience management at Jordan’s prime gateway and marks the first time QAIA has received this recognition.

The Level 4 Customer Experience Accreditation is awarded only to airports that successfully integrate customer-centric strategies across their entire organizational culture. By prioritizing the "Voice of the Customer," AIG ensures that traveler feedback directly influences airport operations, innovation, and long-term strategy.

As the only 360-degree accreditation for airport customer experience, the ACI program evaluates eight key domains, including strategy, governance, and employee engagement. QAIA’s success in these areas demonstrates a unified effort to provide an environment where passengers feel valued and comfortable.

Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, commented, “Reaching Level 4 Customer Experience Accreditation is a major accomplishment for the entire team and our partners. It reflects our deep-seated commitment to service excellence and our vision of making Queen Alia International Airport a welcoming home for every traveler. Customer experience remains at the heart of our strategy, guiding how we design services, enhance our facilities, and collaborate across the airport ecosystem to anticipate and meet travelers’ evolving needs. This recognition encourages us to continue raising our ambitions and delivering a seamless, world-class experience at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

Under AIG’s management, QAIA has consistently demonstrated operational excellence. This latest accreditation joins a prestigious list of honors from ACI, including multiple Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards and high-level Carbon Accreditations, reinforcing QAIA's standing as a leading regional hub.