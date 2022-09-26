United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, have signed a long-term cooperation agreement that is aimed at boosting the services of both parties, with the purpose of increasing the operations of the Air Arabia group of airlines into Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Air Arabia have been operating out of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport since 2014, providing RAK emirate with direct scheduled services to several growing destinations. This renewal of partnership will allow the Air Arabia Group to further develop their strategic foundation in the Emirate as a main hub carrier with a framework to further enhance connectivity and air services to and from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, thus permitting more group airlines, destinations and frequencies as well as ensuring the attraction of a new wave of visitors to experience Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism offering.

H.E. Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “The signing of the agreement between Air Arabia Group and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is backed by the strong cordial relations already shared between the two parties. This new pact will help support the airport’s operations and further contribute to the destination development strategy of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. It will also reinforce our focus on developing and promoting tourism and travel in Ras Al Khaimah adding a new phase to our expansions”. He added: “In the interests of enhancing business relations and collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Air Arabia Group, both parties will be continuously working closely together with the intent to grow Air Arabia’s activities at the airport”.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "This partnership comes within the framework of Air Arabia’s cooperation and integration with its partners, especially Ras Al Khaimah, whom we are proud to be the emirates base airline since 2014. This agreement reaffirms our commitment towards strengthening the travel and tourism sector in the Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah as well as continuously providing our customers with further options for value travel”.

Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “We are excited to expand and be working with Air Arabia Group. This collaboration is the result of our systematic efforts with our airline partner. We believe that the renewal of our partnership with Air Arabia as our designated carrier will allow us to expand the network and achieve new heights which will benefit the overall economy and add value to the region’s long-term investment strategy. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration together”.

In May 2014, Air Arabia started its operations from Ras Al Khaimah following the establishment of an Air Arabia hub at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in partnership with the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah. In line with its expansion strategy Air Arabia Group today operates from six strategic hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Armenia.

