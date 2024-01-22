Muscat: As ahlibank continues its journey to be a Partner for Excellence, the Bank is proud to announce a strategic alliance with The Sustainable City - Yiti, a move reaffirming its steadfast commitment to fulfilling customer aspirations. This significant collaboration is set to offer tailored financial solutions for customers looking to invest in the visionary residential projects within Oman's Sustainable City. The agreement underscores ahlibank's unwavering dedication to delivering innovative banking solutions tailored for Oman's discerning clientele.

The signing ceremony was graced with the presence of Muneer Al Balushi, AGM-Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, and Khalid Al Shukaili, Head of Finance, SDIC who attended the ceremony from The Sustainable City – Yiti side, marking a pivotal moment in the partnership between the two entities.

Muneer Al Balushi remarked, “ahlibank is resolute in its belief of being a Partner for Excellence for all our stakeholders. This means that whatever we do, must contribute to bettering their lives, and have a profound positive impact on them. For our customers, our aim is to provide banking solutions that adapt to evolving lifestyles, empowering them to realise their aspirations through swift and competitive financial support. Partnerships like this, particularly with The Sustainable City - Yiti, not only enable customers to secure their properties and futures but also contribute to national growth by invigorating the real estate sector. By fostering such alliances, we actively support Oman's socio-economic objectives, and continue to be an active player in the Vision 2040 roadmap.”

Under this collaboration, ahlibank will offer exclusive mortgage loans at attractive interest rates starting from 4.5% per annum. Additionally, Al Nukhba account holders will benefit from expedited services, gaining direct access to both the bank's sales team and The Sustainable City - Yiti representatives via phone, simplifying processes for faster transactions.

The Sustainability City – Yiti is poised to become Oman's first fully sustainable community, adhering to the highest standards of social, environmental, and economic sustainability, offering diverse housing options to cater to different preferences. Therefore, ahlibank is dedicated to leveraging opportunities in Oman's expanding real estate market. The collaboration with The Sustainable City - Yiti reflects its commitment to offering convenience and facilitating access to premium products and services for its customers.