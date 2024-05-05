Muscat:. ahli islamic is proud to unveil exciting new features added to its exemplary children’s savings account. Providing its customers with state-of-the-art, Sharia-compliant products and services, ahli islamic guarantees its discerning clientele simple and streamlined, hassle-free processes. Rest assured that with the new features, you can grow your child’s fortune, instilling in them sound financial literacy.

The enhanced new features to the children’s savings account allows customers to safeguard their children’s financial well-being. Of the new features to note is the receiving of a welcoming gift from ahli islamic when opening the account. With an expected profit rate of up to 1.5%, customers can partake in growing their children’s wealth. Moreover, customers gain 1% cashback of up to OMR 250 on an initial deposit as a gift from the Bank. The account also provides dedicated offers from selected merchants. Most notably, the children’s savings account can be opened via ahli islamic’s mobile app, with no minimum balance charges.

Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli Islamic, said, “We are delighted to announce the enhanced new features of our children's savings account. Through perseverance, we aim to nurture financial literacy from an early age. The enhancements showcase our commitment to empower minors with the right tools to navigate the intricacies of the modern financial landscape. With confidence and integrity, we have enabled the up-and-coming innovators, and change-makers of our society, thereby empowering them to make meaningful contributions to the world around them. ahli islamic invites parents to join us in our stride as we pave the way towards a more prosperous future for our children and the greater community.”

Shaping your child’s financial future is easier with ahli islamic’s enhanced children’s savings account, as it is an investment that sows seeds which reap greater rewards. It is an opportunity to instill financial awareness and responsible practices that help grow a robust savings culture in the younger generation.

By enabling parents to easily open a savings account for their loved ones, ahli islamic has set the standard for financial growth into the minds of tomorrow’s leaders. In line with the best Islamic finance practices and principles, alongside the implementation of cutting-edge technology, ahli islamic acts as the enabler for families who plan their children’s finances responsibly.