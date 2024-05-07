Muscat: ahlibank is thrilled to announce exceptional returns of 17.1% in 2023 and 6.2% in the first quarter of 2024 for their flagship, ahli Global Equity Fund. Regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) and registered with the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), the Fund provides a unique platform for investors to gain exposure to GCC and global markets, while also providing diverse investment opportunities for clients from different sectors

Launched in 2013, the ahli Global Equity Fund caters to investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality businesses. Most notably, over the past three years, the fund has generated excellent returns without any losses, boasting a Net Asset Value (NAV) of OMR 0.851 at the end of the first quarter of 2024. It recorded a return rate from March 2023 to March 2024 of 22.1%, with a 3-year average annualized return of 13%. The Fund stands out as the top performer among its peers. Moreover, its coverage extends to global markets, with a keen focus on the GCC region in particular. Investments include stocks of companies from the United States and China. Furthermore, the Fund covers various sectors, including manufacturing industry, banking and financial services, real estate, telecommunications, consumer sector, IT, energy sectors, and many more.

Hanaa Al Kharusi, Chairperson of ahli Global Equity Fund, stated, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders for their support in our endeavors as we strive to deliver and add value. We will maintain our efforts as we continue to grow our shareholder base and Assets Under Management (AUM) even further. Since the Fund’s inception, our commitment remains true in creating an exceptional standard for growth. The success of the Fund stands as a testament to ahlibank’s resolute dedication to provide the best to its discerning clientele. As Partners in Excellence, we welcome all who are interested in or seeking investment opportunities.”

The ahli Global Equity Fund is managed by a team of professionals with expertise in capital markets and equity investment management. Interested parties can invest a minimum of 1,000 units, requiring less than OMR 1,000 as the minimum investment threshold, and can invest an incremental 100 units for the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). The Fund also invests in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to provide excellent returns. As part of its long-term strategy, the Fund invests in internationally listed stocks, hence garnering a sustainable competitive advantage.

ahlibank remains resolute in its dedication to assisting investors make the best decisions. Its portfolio of products and services and network of branches across the Sultanate exemplifies its efforts to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Concurrently, in case of any queries or should you require assistance or details, or would like to invest in the fund, ahlibank is more than glad to support you. Get in touch with the team via email: amd@ahlibank.om