Cambridge IFA, a renowned global Islamic financial advisory firm, and Bellecapital UK Limited (“BCUK”), an esteemed asset & wealth management company, proudly announce their strategic collaboration in the realm of Shari’a advisory services. This landmark agreement marks a significant milestone in aligning financial practices with Islamic principles.

Cambridge IFA, known for its expertise in providing Shari'a-compliant financial solutions, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this partnership. With a strong commitment to integrity and adherence to Islamic finance principles, Cambridge IFA has established itself as a trusted advisor in the global financial landscape.

BCUK, recognised for its innovative investment strategies and dedication to investment practices, is poised to benefit from the Shari'a advisory services provided by Cambridge IFA. By integrating Islamic finance principles into its investment frameworks, BCUK aims to broaden its offerings and cater to a diverse clientele seeking Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Humayon Dar, Executive Chairman of Cambridge IFA, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Bellecapital UK Limited to further promote Sharia-compliant financial practices. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering customised solutions that address the distinct requirements of our clients while maintaining the integrity of Islamic finance principles."

Likewise, Corin George, CEO of BCUK, emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration, saying, “Bellecapital UK Limited are excited to announce that they have reached an agreement with Cambridge IFA to serve as Shariah Advisor. Recognising the potential in Shariah Investing, we have initiated efforts to develop a solution and look forward to sharing further updates in the near future.”

Together, Cambridge IFA and BCUK are poised to lead the way in promoting Shari’a-compliant financial solutions, empowering individuals and institutions to make informed investment decisions that align with their values.

-Ends-

For more information about Cambridge IFA and BCUK, please visit https://www.cambridge-ifa.net/ https://www.bellecapital.com/en.

About Cambridge IFA

Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house, specialises in Islamic finance development and advocacy, leadership positioning and brand development equipped with powerful and intelligent tools to evaluate business analytics, and macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends. Cambridge-IFA provides consultancy to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the areas of developmental financial markets and alternative finance and banking products, procedures, practices and policies. Mainly, the institution develops indicators for the alternative banking and finance industry.

About Bellecapital

Bellecapital is a wealth and asset management company based in Zurich and London working with international clients. Thanks to our global network, as of 31st December 2023 we managed assets of more than USD 5 billion. Bellecapital offers institutional and private clients actively managed equity funds in the firm’s high-conviction investment areas where a fund provides easier market access, cost advantages and diversification benefits.