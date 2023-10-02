Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is thrilled to announce that the ‘Roof Walk’ experience is back. Ferrari fans and adventure-seekers young and old will get to share that Ferrari feeling on top of the world’s iconic red roof, whilst taking in spectacular vista views of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The family-friendly adventure is available weekly from Wednesday to Sunday, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and timing may differ based on weather conditions. Per ‘Roof Walk’ slot, a maximum of eight guests are permitted and accompanied by a knowledgeable guide throughout the sky-high adventure.

Guests with a park entry ticket can enjoy the experience for AED 125, while the stand-alone experience is available for AED 195 only. Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders are eligible for a 25% discount while Silver Annual Passholders receive a 15% discount.

Home to over 43 thrilling rides and experiences, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi continues to offer world-class family-friendly experiences and unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Theme Park” at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

