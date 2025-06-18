Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) today announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with nine prestigious academic and professional institutions. These significant partnerships, unveiled during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), underscore ADPIC's commitment to fostering innovation, developing local talent, and enhancing knowledge exchange within Abu Dhabi's rapidly evolving infrastructure sector.

The agreements were signed with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), American University of Sharjah (AUS), Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi,, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the Project Management Institute UAE Chapter, and the International Council for Research and Innovation in Building and Construction (CIB).

These strategic partnerships, a highlight of ADIS's focus on future-ready infrastructure, will concentrate on collaborative research, student development, curriculum enhancement, and knowledge exchange to address real-world challenges in infrastructure development and capital project management.

His Excellency Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said, "These partnerships represent a pivotal investment in Abu Dhabi's future infrastructure ecosystem. By embedding capital projects expertise within academic curricula and creating robust research collaborations, we're building a sustainable talent pipeline specifically aligned with market needs. Our vision is to transform how students learn about infrastructure development—moving from theoretical case studies to hands-on engagement with Abu Dhabi's real-world projects. This approach will not only enhance educational outcomes but also accelerate innovation in critical areas such as sustainability, modular construction, and AI applications in infrastructure management."

The collaborations will focus on several key areas:

Research & Development Collaboration The partnerships will establish joint research initiatives focused on Abu Dhabi-specific challenges and opportunities in infrastructure development. Research themes include sustainable materials, green construction, climate resilience, AI applications in project management, modular housing solutions, and waste reduction strategies aligned with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Policy.

Talent Development & Acquisition ADPIC will work with academic partners to create summer programmes, internships, and field projects for students. The partnerships will establish formal talent pipelines, with universities providing CVs of top-performing graduates to ADPIC annually. This approach aims to ensure graduates possess the skills and knowledge required by the infrastructure sector.

Curriculum Integration A key focus of the partnerships will be embedding capital projects management into engineering and business curricula. Students will gain practical knowledge about the unique attributes of infrastructure projects, government tendering processes, risk management, and approval procedures, preparing them for careers in the sector.

Knowledge Exchange The agreements facilitate two-way knowledge transfer, with ADPIC experts serving as guest lecturers at partner institutions and university faculty providing specialised lectures to ADPIC staff. This exchange will enrich both academic programmes and professional practice.

The MoUs also outline plans for innovation challenges, hackathons, and student competitions addressing specific challenges in the infrastructure and capital projects sector. These activities will foster creative problem-solving and entrepreneurial thinking among students.

These collaborations align with ADPIC's broader mission to enhance Abu Dhabi's infrastructure ecosystem through strategic partnerships, innovation, and capacity building. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, ADPIC aims to create a knowledge-rich environment that supports Abu Dhabi's long-term development goals.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.