Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) collaborate with local UAE airlines, global eVTOL OEMs and key partners from around the world to promote smart and autonomous air mobility

State-of-the-art eVTOL MRO facility to be established with Abu Dhabi’s recently launched Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster

ADA to partner with key technology players operating within the SAVI cluster to commercialise intellectual property and innovation created through joint research and development

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced that it is signing an agreement with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA), the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East. The collaboration follows the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster in Masdar City.

ADA will be establishing a state-of-the-art eVTOL MRO facility, further complementing Abu Dhabi's extensive portfolio of MRO businesses and promoting smart and autonomous vehicle solutions and applications. In line with the SAVI cluster’s ambitions to tap into synergies and shared technologies, ADIO and ADA will also collaborate with local UAE airlines, global electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) OEMs and key international partners.

ADA will also play a key role in supporting SAVI bring together all relevant stakeholders to advance value chain development by partnering with technology companies operating in SAVI, and by commercialising intellectual property and innovations created through joint research and development. ADA will also be further complementing knowledge-transfer and national capabilities through its pilot training facility, further promoting eVTOL services.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster provides state-of-the art facilities and value-add services within an enabling regulatory environment. ADA will be working closely with local regulators to adopt an efficient, clear and proactive regulatory framework that will support the future of aviation mobility worldwide.

Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) provides aviation offshore oil support and other services worldwide, and in particular, for Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas production companies. The company also provides VVIP passenger transportation services, Search & Rescue for UAE, crop spraying, aerial construction, seismic support, firefighting in Europe and third-party maintenance support.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions.

ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

