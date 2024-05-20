RIYADH — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia will become a global aviation hub. “Tourism and aviation sectors in the country are currently more powerful than ever before, and the Kingdom is leading the post-pandemic recovery rate in terms of the number of international tourists in the Middle East during the past year by recording a robust growth of 122 percent,” he said while addressing the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on Monday.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia is making great efforts to improve local tourism through cooperation with the Gulf countries. “One of the main initiatives in this regard is the unified visa for the Gulf countries. Religious tourism represents a priority in the Kingdom by increasing the number of pilgrims,” he said.

Al-Khateeb stated that the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as well as coordinators, travel agency companies, airport investors, and the Tourist Experience Program are all working towards achieving an integrated and sustainable tourism system aimed to improve capabilities to keep pace with the high demand in this field.

The three-day forum, which is being held under the slogan of “Enhancing the level of global connectivity,” will witness an extensive program of events. Aviation industry experts are discussing the solutions proposed to address priority challenges in the global aviation sector, in addition to reviewing investment opportunities in the aviation sector in the Kingdom, which is worth $100 billion. The forum is also aimed to provide unprecedented opportunities in the aviation sector in the Kingdom, with the aim of promoting the development of aviation industry worldwide.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).