Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has reported a remarkable surge and continued success in its digital banking, driven by the growing preference for digital services among customers. Recent data reveals that 80% of ADIB customers actively use the bank's digital platforms, underlining its commitment to providing convenient and innovative banking solutions.

ADIB's digital adoption includes a 27% growth in mobile banking usage compared to the previous year and more than 50% of personal finance products and services are availed digitally on its mobile app. The bank also witnessed a significant 142% increase in new-to-bank customers opening accounts using ADIB's Electronic Fingerprints Recognition (EFR) technology. These achievements demonstrate ADIB's strong focus on enhancing the mobile banking experience and ensuring seamless access to financial services.

The utility of ADIB's mobile app is evident, with customers logging in an average of over 24 times per month and mobile app transactions surging considerably, a testament to the bank's continuous efforts in delivering user-friendly interfaces and functionalities that cater to customers' evolving needs.

Fernando Plaza Lopez, Chief Digital Officer at ADIB said: "The progress we have made in digital adoption is an encouraging sign of the efficacy of our digital strategy. ADIB's dedication to embracing cutting-edge technology and developing customer-centric digital solutions has been pivotal in our growth. The insights we have gained from our Command Centre have enabled us to make better-informed decisions, further enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. As we continue our journey towards becoming a leader in digital innovation, the bank remains committed to providing an exceptional digital experience, empowering customers to bank with confidence and convenience."

In addition to digital milestones, ADIB has introduced 19 new services in 2023, expanding its digital offering to meet diverse financial requirements. These new services accessible through the mobile app include generating banking-related certificates (such as Salary Transfer, IBAN, and Balance certificates), applying for a supplementary card, postponing installments, enabling customer segment upgrades, and seamless UAE Pass login.

ADIB also reports a 78% Surge in IPO Subscriptions compared to the previous year, driven by the bank’s dedication to digital preference. Over 80% of ADIB's retail customers now subscribe to IPOs through the bank's mobile app, benefiting from its user-friendly interface and secure transaction capabilities. The bank actively supports the UAE government's capital market expansion strategy and plays a vital role in facilitating customer participation in all sharia-compliant IPOs listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 182 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications