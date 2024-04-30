AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed an agreement with Sahab Development Foundation to cooperate in the fields of innovative learning and capacity-building.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, and retired Colonel Eng. Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Maharmeh, in the presence of representatives of both sides.

The agreement aims at promoting cooperation between the two sides in shifting education to innovative learning, enhancing the quality of education and training, as well as building capacities in accounting and technology domains.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the Foundation’s great role in serving the community, offering various kinds of support to members of the community, building their capacities and skills that are compatible with TAG.Global’s mission in supporting the Arab youth, and providing them with the most recent tools and means in ICT field. The Foundation also seeks to qualify and enrich the competency of a large number of professionals with the expertise provided by the TAG.Global professionals and experts to meet the challenges of the labor market with the best qualifications.

For his part, Colonel Eng. Al-Maharmeh commended the outstanding role Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh plays at the local, Arab and global levels in the professional and services fields, pointing out that the Foundation looks forward to enhancing fruitful cooperation with TAG.Global to serve the youth and enhance their capabilities.

-Ends-