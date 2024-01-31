Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed a new airline to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Terminal A, connecting the emirate with the Chinese city of Haikou, capital city of the province of Hainan. Starting on the 30th of January, Hainan Airlines will operate two weekly flights between Haikou and Abu Dhabi, increasing transport and trade links for both passengers and cargo.

With trade, tourism and business ties growing between Abu Dhabi and China, the flights are a response to growing demand for air travel options between the two countries and will be the first time a Chinese carrier operates scheduled flights to Abu Dhabi in a decade. Flights to Haikou will depart from the state-of-the-art new Terminal A and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global transport hub for both passengers and cargo.

Managing Director and Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, said: "We are pleased to welcome Hainan Airlines to Abu Dhabi. It marks an important milestone for Abu Dhabi Airports and the broader UAE-China relationship. The launch of this new airline boosts our connectivity, and the route will further enhance bilateral relations and create new business and tourism opportunities between the two global destinations.”

GM of Abu Dhabi Office Hainan Airlines, Mr. Ma Wang Yi Jin, added: "Hainan Airlines is honored to be part of this important milestone, coinciding with the Chinese Lunar Year of the Dragon. We are committed to providing exceptional service and convenience for passengers traveling between Abu Dhabi and Haikou. “

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

