Dr. Mohammed Fteiha: The success of the competition is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the University and our partner schools.

A Certification of Participation was awarded to all participants in the competition and the top three teams received a monetary prize

UAE, Abu Dhabi: For the fourth consecutive time, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Al Ain Campus has successfully concluded a STEAM competition. The competition witnessed the participation of 260 students, divided into 80 teams from grades 11 and 12 representing 80 schools, who competed in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). This year’s edition was held over the course of two days at ADU’s Al Ain campus. Notably, a team of people of determination from ADEK schools also participated in the competition, showcasing their talents and inspiring their peers.

During the competition, students had the opportunity to participate in a series of challenges utilizing innovative tools and platforms such as AI, Kahoot, and AhaSlides, were students showcased their skills and capabilities in the field of STEAM.

Dr. Mohammed Fteiha, Director of Al Ain Campus at Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are proud to witness such a great turnout from the participating students in this year’s STEAM competition. Through these competitions, we at ADU always aim to challenge students and provide them with a platform to deliver innovative solutions and a unique education experience, aligned with the latest trends in the academic sector. The success of the competition is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the University and our partner schools. These partnerships contribute to our success in providing excellence in education and building future generations of curious and innovative minds.”

A Certification of Participation was awarded to all participants in the competition. After the top 14 teams reached to the finals, the top three teams were announced and received a monetary prize. Horizon Private School team won first place and was awarded AED 8,000; the second winning team Al Falah School took home AED 6,000 and team Brighton College came in third place and was awarded AED 4,000.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University’s programs, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com