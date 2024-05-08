Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its commitment to the provision of inclusive education, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted two impactful events in collaboration with the Emirates Autism Society (EAS), aimed at raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). These events included the eighth ‘ADU Art for Autism Competition’ and the fourth ‘Autism Spectrum Disorders Symposium,’ designed to educate the wider community on the often-overlooked talents of people with autism while dispelling prevalent myths. These events were held in April, coinciding with Autism Awareness Month.

In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), the eighth ADU Art for Autism Competition received more than 80 artworks from 18 special needs centers and schools across the UAE. The competition provided students with the opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity by selecting their own themes for their artworks.

Students displayed their exceptional art pieces at ADU’s main campus, with a jury committee later announcing the winners. In the six to 11 years category, first place was awarded to Muhammad Muneeb Baig from Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, second place went to Ariana Amelia Baksh from Dubai Autism Center, and Tanmay Mahajan from Mayoor Private School, Abu Dhabi secured third place. Additionally, students in the 12 to 25 years category exhibited remarkable skills and dedication, with Asmaa Ishaq Mohammed Naseeb Al Balushi from Al Ain Autism Center winning first place and Saif Ahmed Jalal from Al-Iman Special School securing second place. While Mubarak Ali Mubarak Ali Saeed Al Owlaqi from Al Ain Autism Center came third.

Under the theme ‘Empowering Diversity: Navigating the Spectrum with Innovation,’ the fourth Autism Spectrum Disorders Symposium, held in partnership with EAS and Emirates Speech and Language Pathology Society, in the presence of H.E. Majid Sultan AlMuhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at EAS. The event featured key speakers in the fields of autism, special education, inclusive education, and speech and language therapy.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “At ADU, we take pride in providing a platform for people of determination to showcase and express their talents within the community. These events are a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive ecosystem for these young talents, equipping them with the necessary tools to further enhance their skillsets and capabilities, enriching their quality of life. ADU continues to work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners such as Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and Emirates Autism Society to offer all-encompassing experiences for the youth.”

Prof. Aouad added: “We would like to extend our gratitude to all students who participated in the eighth ADU Art for Autism Competition and the autism symposium speakers. We look forward to welcoming you all back next year.”

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation said: “We are delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi University and Emirates Autism Society and support the Abu Dhabi University’s eighth Art for Autism Competition. We are committed to empowering people with autism, enhancing their community participation, and establishing a supportive environment. This initiative is part of our ongoing sustainable program that falls under the theme ‘Culture of Determination: Together for Integration,’ which includes a wide range of artistic and community educational activities. Among these initiatives is the documentary series titled ‘Stories of Determination’ featuring in the ‘Ri waq Al-Fikr’ initiative. This series showcases a group of creative and talented people of determination as inspirational leaders for their community.”

Throughout the symposium, participants engaged in panel discussions and sessions that covered several topics, including the customization of environments for individuals on the autism spectrum, implementing innovative strategies to accommodate diverse needs and fostering inclusion. Moreover, the event addressed methods to enhance social communication within inclusive settings for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2023 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

