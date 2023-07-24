Abu Dhabi, UAE: Driven by a shared vision of pioneering change and enhancing academia, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Vernewell Group, an innovative powerhouse combining Vernewell Academy and Management Consultant, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to shape the future of education and propelling innovation to unprecedented heights.

This MoU aims to integrate DARQ technologies (Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Reality (XR), and Quantum Computing (QC)), unlocking limitless possibilities in the realm of academia, research and entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Founder, and Managing Director of Vernewell Group, in the presence of leadership from both entities, which signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of education.

The partnership seeks to establish the visionary DARQ Hub, a collaborative learning and innovation center; in which students, faculty and staff members will use an innovative incubator to foster creation, patenting and commercialization of revolutionary solutions in the DARQ tech sphere, including quantum computing.

Through this hub the parties will employ a strategic approach to stimulate students' interest in DARQ technologies research, including organizing exciting technology demonstrations, hands-on workshops, hackathons and mentorship programs that highlight these technologies' potential and real-world applications. In addition, Vernewell will curate a nurturing ecosystem by holding regular ideation sessions, providing resources for prototype development and facilitating avenues for students to receive feedback and guidance from industry experts and accomplished researchers.

The partnership aims to enable the exchange of knowledge through Vernewell Academy's upcoming Metaverse platform, to transcend geographical limitations and create a global stage for intellectual discussions and innovative ideas. The platform will expand the reach of ADU’s academic conferences and elevate the research presentations and educational conversations, making them accessible to a broader audience globally while bridging the gap between international stakeholders.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are proud to collaborate with Vernwell Group, a leading partner that shares our vision in elevating the educational sector through integrating innovations and breakthrough solutions for the benefit of our students, researchers and academics. We are confident that this collaboration will present competitive opportunities to our students and extended community through expanding access to innovative resources and research facilities equipped with the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the aim to build a future empowered by state-of-the-art technologies. At ADU, our students are the core of our mission, they inspire and encourage us to provide the best-in-class education that will support them to excel in their careers.”

Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Managing Director of Vernewell Group, expressed: “This momentous collaboration with Abu Dhabi University is a testament to our shared vision of driving educational transformation and sustainable development while igniting a new era of innovation. Vernewell Academy has always been at the forefront of transformative education, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and nurturing visionary thinkers. Together with Abu Dhabi University, we are embarking on an exhilarating journey to revolutionize the educational landscape and create a dynamic ecosystem that fosters creativity, collaboration, and limitless growth, all while promoting sustainable development practices.”

Vernewell Group and ADU mark a significant leap in the growth of education, guided by creative thinking, innovative technologies and an unwavering commitment to social development, economic growth and environmental preservation.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and among the top three universities in the UAE and holds the number one position in the teaching pillar according to the Times Higher Rankings (THE). Translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research, ADU ranks second in the UAE and 264th globally for its research influence and citations. Parallelly, the University comes in the 59th place in the prestigious. ADU has been ranked second regionally and 14th globally for Highest Proportion of International Students as per THE Ranking.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the university serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The university is home to five colleges including Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business (ranked number one in the UAE and among the elite 151-175 academic institutions in the world for business and economics), Engineering, Health Sciences, and Law, offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Renowned for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, ADU's graduates are highly employable, ranking first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

ADU empowers its faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The university maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations. ADU ranks second in the UAE and ten globally for international outlook according to the THE Rankings.

With institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 THE rankings with a star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is recognized as one of the top three universities in the UAE for prestigious accreditations at the institutional, college, or subject level.

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Vernewell Academy

Vernewell Academy is a premier provider of educational resources, training, research, and development, offering a unique blend of space, science, and technology, entrepreneurship workshops, online courses, and customized training programs. Focused on emerging technologies, Vernewell Academy is committed to unlocking human potential and creating a paradigm shift through education.

About Vernewell Management Consultancies

Vernewell Management Consultancies is a leading deep-tech management and innovation consultancy firm. With a strong focus on disruptive technologies, such as quantum computing, Vernewell Management Consultancies is dedicated to driving technological development, accelerating scientific discoveries, and fostering economic growth. Through pioneering initiatives, Vernewell Management Consultancies continues to guide organizations and individuals in embracing emerging technologies and harnessing their potential for success in today's dynamic business landscape.

