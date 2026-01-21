Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and Saal.ai, a UAE-based pioneer in artificial intelligence and big data, have entered a strategic collaboration to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven decision intelligence in management education and executive leadership development. The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) in Abu Dhabi, signalling a joint commitment to shaping the next generation of data-empowered leaders.

The strategic engagement is designed to support the development of future leaders capable of operating in increasingly complex economic, regulatory, and organizational environments. By embedding advanced data analytics and AI-driven decision-support capabilities into management education, the partnership seeks to strengthen strategic thinking, governance, and institutional performance across both public and private sectors.

Under the agreement, Saal.ai’s enterprise-grade, UAE-developed AI and big data platform, DigiXT, will be integrated into selected academic programs, executive education offerings at Abu Dhabi School of Management. This integration will provide students with structured exposure to real-world data, enterprise-level AI use cases, and decision intelligence tools aligned with contemporary leadership, policy, and organizational challenges.

The partnership aligns with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Vision, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in artificial intelligence by embedding AI capabilities across education, government, and the economy. By focusing on AI-enabled leadership and data-driven decision-making, the collaboration contributes to national efforts to build institutional capacity, enhance public and private sector productivity, and support the responsible adoption of advanced technologies.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Marc Poulin President (Acting) of Abu Dhabi School of Management emphasized its strategic significance, stating: “This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi School of Management’s commitment to advancing management education that is closely aligned with national priorities, including the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Vision. Integrating AI-enabled decision intelligence into our programs strengthens our ability to develop leaders who can navigate complexity, enhance institutional performance, and contribute to the UAE’s long-term economic and strategic objectives.”

Vikraman Poduval, Chief Executive Officer of Saal.ai, said: “The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Vision recognizes that AI is a strategic enabler of national competitiveness and effective governance. Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi School of Management supports the development of leadership capabilities that can responsibly translate AI and data into informed decisions. By embedding enterprise-grade, UAE-developed AI platforms into management education, we are contributing to the country’s ambition to build sustainable, sovereign AI capabilities.”

This represents a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi School of Management’s mission to shape the next generation of transformative leaders, while reinforcing Saal.ai’s dedication to driving the UAE’s national AI capabilities through secure, locally developed artificial intelligence solutions that empower innovation and future-ready decision-making.

