Along with the new BMW 7 Series and BMW i7, the launch presented the complete luxury segment including the new BMW X7 and new BMW 8 Series.

UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and BMW Group Middle East announced agreement of initial phase in the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network across UAE federal roads and destinations.

UAE: Abu Dhabi Motors (ADM), the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, launched the all-new BMW 7 Series and BMW i7. The complete luxury segment was also presented at the event, including the new BMW X7 and new BMW 8 Series.

Loaded with a host of advanced features, the new BMW 7 Series has been reimagined in a highly contemporary way, beginning a new chapter in the story of the iconic model that made its debut 45 years ago.

Joining the bold new 7 Series is the groundbreaking all-electric BMW i7. By implementing a charge range of up to 625km, the revolutionary i7 provides sustainable mobility solutions courtesy of responsible sourcing of materials. This includes the use of aluminium produced using solar electricity through Emirates Global Aluminium.

Led by an open technology approach, the new BMW 7 Series is available in the UAE either as a battery electric or a conventional vehicle. Whichever powertrain the customer choses, they will experience the best in sophistication, comfort and performance that are hallmarks of the BMW brand.

As part of the joint commitment to bringing sustainable mobility to the UAE, the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and BMW Group Middle East signed an agreement to expand the electric vehicle charging network across UAE federal roads and destinations.

Commenting on this milestone, His Excellency Yousif Alali, the Assistant Undersecretary for Water, Electricity & Future Energy Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “I want to first congratulate Abu Dhabi Motors on the arrival of the new BMW 7 Series, including the all-electric BMW i7, supporting our green mobility program as we aim to increase the number of electric vehicles in the country. As a part of our efforts towards supporting the UAE’s net zero strategy, we are also looking forward to our partnership with BMW Middle East to expand the electric vehicle charging network in the country and unify our efforts.”

Dr Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, said: “The arrival of the new 7 Series to Abu Dhabi is a big milestone for the new chapter of BMW’s luxury segment. Together, the new 7 Series and the electric i7 signal an exciting new era of sustainability, technology and design. We are also honored to announce the partnership between the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and BMW Group Middle East to expand the electric vehicle charging network across the UAE. As part of our commitment in bringing sustainable mobility to the country, I am confident this partnership will steer us towards the right direction and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.”

Syed Faiz Karim, General Manager at Abu Dhabi Motors, said: “We were thrilled to launch the new BMW 7 Series and the BMW i7 in Abu Dhabi. The BMW 7 Series is a model which holds deep heritage - both here in Abu Dhabi and across the world. Along with presenting the latest line-up of BMW’s luxury segment, we are proud in playing a key role in ushering in this new era of luxury for our customers.”

The new 7 Series is now available for pre-order. For more information, please visit https://www.bmw-abudhabi.com/7andi7/.

-Ends-

If you have any questions, please contact:

Nadia El Samsam

PR Manager, Seven Media

Email: nadiaelsamsam@sevenmedia.ae

Andrew Young

Senior PR Executive, Seven Media

Email: andrewyoung@sevenmedia.ae

About Abu Dhabi Motors:

Abu Dhabi Motors is the exclusive importer for BMW, MINI, BMW ALPINA and the sole dealer for Rolls-Royce Motors Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamid in Umm Al-Nar in a small showroom and workshop employing 24 people, and now celebrating their 35 years anniversary, Abu Dhabi motors has become the most successful BMW Group Importer in the Middle East and now employs over 750 people in 12 facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, amongst which we boast the largest BMW and the Rolls-Royce Showrooms in the world. Abu Dhabi Motors has been the top selling BMW Group importer in the Middle East for the past nine years, as well as the recipient of the ‘Global Excellence in Sales’ Award for “Leadership in Luxury Class”.