Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, hosted, in association with the Department of Health (DoH), the Abu Dhabi Neonatal and Paediatric ECMO Workshop from the 3rd - 5th of December 2022 at the Marriott Hotel Downtown in Abu Dhabi.

The comprehensive three-day workshop on Neonatal and Paediatric Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) was designed to stimulate and provide an enriching learning experience to experts in neonatal and pediatric care.

ECMO is a technique that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung and back into the bloodstream. This system provides heart-lung bypass support outside of the baby's body and is used to support children awaiting a heart or lung transplant. The use of ECMO in providing respiratory and cardiac support has increased over recent years.

Attendees have been taught by a multidisciplinary faculty comprised of experts from Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) registered centres. Internationally renowned guest speakers from the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia have assisted local experts in delivering state of the art training over the course of the workshop.

Dr. Ghanem Al Hassani, Group Education Director at SEHA, said: “SKMC as part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is a leading centre for pediatric ECMO provision in Abu Dhabi. We are extremely proud to contribute our knowledge to the wider industry through hosting the region’s first neonatal and pediatric ECMO workshop. The workshop is designed to lay the foundations for a service that will make the UAE proud. We are grateful to be in a partnership with the DoH to deliver this workshop which is a vital component in the DoH’s long-term strategic goal of empowering local providers by increasing the availability of pediatric ECMO services in Abu Dhabi and the other Emirates of the UAE.”

Dr. Saleh Fares, chair of Abu Dhabi ECMO taskforce, DoH. The executive director centre of emergency preparedness & response said, “With the evolution of ECMO capability in Abu Dhabi, we will be able to save lives that were previously lost due to respiratory or circulatory failure. We are ensuring Abu Dhabi has the full capability in our healthcare system for caring for our children. This includes training our ECMO responders at dedicated centres on regular basis and making Abu Dhabi the regional hub of healthcare excellence in advanced medical treatments.

Attendees have provided with accredited training. A combination of didactic lectures on all aspects of ECMO [including venovenous (VV), venoarterial (VA) and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (eCPR)] and hands-on sessions for cannulation, circuit components/equipment, routine alarm management, emergent troubleshooting scenarios, prone positioning on ECMO, and safe transport of ECMO patients, are part of the extensive workshop agenda. The organizing committee is also working on a potential opportunity to observe patients currently on ECMO.

