Dubai, UAE – Abu Dhabi City plans to deliver 8,000 new residential units by the end of 2025, with an additional 12,800 on the way in 2026, according to new research by leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

Some 2,700 apartments, townhouses and villas came to the market in the UAE capital during the first nine months of the year, with sustained demand among end-users and investors, the company said.

While another 12,400 units are in the pipeline for 2027, and 21,400 for 2028, actual deliveries may fall short of initial predictions, according to Cavendish Maxwell’s latest insight and analysis on Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market.

Andrew Laver, Associate Director, Cavendish Maxwell Abu Dhabi, said: “Based on recent handover trends, we could see fewer-than-planned properties being delivered in the next couple of years. This staggered approach – which is historically typical for Abu Dhabi – allows the market to absorb new supply gradually and prevents sudden increases in available stock.”

Abu Dhabi saw strong sales performance in Q3 this year, with more than 6,400 residential unit transactions across apartments, villas and townhouses, dominated by the off-plan segment. Apartment sales accounted for 5,100 of all transactions, driven by investor interest and robust demand from young professionals and smaller families. Sales of villas and townhouses rose 8.3% compared to Q2, and 0.3% year-on-year, with limited new launches pushing buyers towards apartments.

Residential unit sales values reached AED20.5 billion between July and September, with off-plan purchases accounting for AED16.3 billion of the total.

Apartment prices in Q3 were up nearly 15% on average compared to the same period in 2024, with Yas Island and Al Reem Island commanding the biggest increases. Villa prices rose by an average of just under 12% year-on-year, with Yas Island and Saadiyat Island leading the field.

Rental rates also climbed in Q3, with apartment rents up by an average of 14.2% - and as much as 25% at Yas Island. Villa rents went up by an average 5.1%.

Andrew Laver added: “Abu Dhabi City’s residential real estate market performed strongly in Q3, on the back of strong demand from investors. Looking ahead, the market is expected to remain resilient, with strong economic fundamentals, ongoing diversification, steady population growth and the increasing appeal of newer master planned communities continuing to support demand. We also expect to see both sales and rental prices to rise further in the near term, although the pace of growth will vary depending on location as new supply enters the market.”

