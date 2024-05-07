Dubai, UAE — The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) today released its 2023 Annual Report, detailing a year of impactful achievements under its strategic initiatives around education and youth empowerment. AGF remains committed to transforming the educational landscape, having expanded its impact significantly across the Arab region.

In 2023, AGF initiatives empowered over 35,000 new learners through innovative programs and partnerships aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment. The report highlights the expansion of the Foundation’s flagship programs, such as Nomu, which now extends skill development across Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, alongside ongoing success in the UAE.

This year's report, themed "Partnerships for Impact: Education in Focus", highlights AGF's approach to fostering sustainable and transformative educational opportunities through collaboration with over twenty partners. Key initiatives have focused on areas from online learning enhancements, with the launch of new digital platforms and courses, to the pioneering Takween program, which marks a significant step in after-school education for Emirati youth.

Sultan Abdulla Al Ghurair, Board Member of AGF, reflected on the foundation’s direction, stating, “The challenges of our time are surpassed by the potential of our youth. In 2023, we saw notable progress not just in the scale of our initiatives, but in their depth and impact. Our efforts this year have been driven by a commitment to equip our youth with the skills needed for a sustainable, technologically advanced future, through strong multi-sector partnerships that amplify our collective impact.”

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating, "2023 was a pivotal year for us as we strengthened our commitment to empowering Emirati and Arab youth. Our efforts to integrate state-of-the-art educational programs and strategic partnerships reflect our core belief in the education’s power to transform lives. With the support of our partners and guided by the UAE’s visionary leadership, we are building pathways that lead not just to academic success, but to sustainable futures."

This report also covers developments such as strategic educational pathways and the impact of AGF's programs on regional youth. AGF has introduced critical innovations in education that cater to both immediate community needs and long-term developmental goals, such as the Ecopreneurship Bootcamp which aligns with global sustainability efforts.

Looking ahead, AGF aims to further extend its reach and refine its strategies to maximize the effectiveness of each program, continuing its role as in empowering the next generation of leaders through education.

The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation website, offering a comprehensive view of the foundation’s efforts to empower youth and shape the future of education in the Arab region.

About the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF)

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) was established in 2015 to leverage education in helping Emirati and Arab youth thrive and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Arab region. AGF has positively impacted over 110,000 Emirati and Arab youth to date.

For more information, please contact: pr@alghurairfoundation.org