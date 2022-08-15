DUBAI – UPS has released 2021 UPS Corporate Sustainability Report. Currently in its twentieth edition, the report reflects the steps it has taken to advance UPS’s sustainability goals. In 2021, 534,000 of UPSers worldwide focused on building more sustainable, resilient and inclusive communities.

Why it matters: Doing good in the world is also good for business. Check out the 2021 ESG highlights brochure and the 2021 Social Impact Report to learn more about what UPS accomplished and where the company is headed.

As a reminder, UPS has:

Committed to reducing carbon footprint. UPS is adding hundreds of custom-built electric vehicles to its global ground network, piloting new technologies like eVToL aircraft in the U.S., and working to bring more sustainable aviation fuel to market – all critical steps to reaching its carbon neutrality goal.

Committed to people. The company is fostering a culture where equity, transparency, courage, authenticity and a sense of belonging are the norm in our workplace, with our customers and suppliers and in the communities we serve.

Committed to our customers. UPS continues to support women- and diverse-owned small business initiatives like the Women Exporters Program, Proudly Unstoppable and the Green Exporters Program.

Committed to communities. We will keep delivering social impact through our charitable giving, delivering HELP where it’s needed most, focused on Health and humanitarian relief, Equity and economic empowerment, Local engagement through volunteerism and Planet protection. An important commitment to support our engagement in the communities we serve includes UPSers volunteering 30M hours by 2030.

Committed to the planet. UPS is dedicated to help offset carbon by planting 50M trees by 2030, in addition to supporting research and development efforts to foster green innovations in the transportation and logistics sector.

Click here to learn more about UPS’s ESG journey, and here to find out more about UPS’s sustainability initiatives in UAE.

