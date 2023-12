DP World has committed that by 2030, at least 5% of its short-sea shipping will be powered by zero-emission fuels

Zawya’s Seban Scaria talks to Jesper Kristensen, Group Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services at DP World about his views on global shipping industry, DP World’s shipping expansion plans and the various green transition efforts during COP28 in Dubai. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023