Unveiling luxury and Dubai exclusivity with each garment limited to 971 pieces.

Dubai: Today is a landmark moment in the fashion industry as Kelvin Haus introduces its revolutionary brand dedicated to crafting a sustainable future for fashion enthusiasts in the UAE and beyond. Unlike any other, Kelvin Haus is a fashion brand that revolutionises the consumer experience with its core of cutting-edge technology. Each piece is embedded with technology, offering an unprecedented level of exclusivity to the owner, and fostering interactive engagement. More than a clothing line, Kelvin Haus emerges as a movement committed to sustainable manufacturing and the principles of slow fashion.

A Local Brand with Global Impact

Rooted in the UAE, Kelvin Haus celebrates its origin, with each garment weaving a tale of local craftsmanship meeting global sustainability standards. Founder Hammad Anwar shares, "Our journey starts here, in the heart of the UAE, where each garment reflects our commitment to supporting the local community while championing eco-conscious fashion." Aligned with Vision 2050, Kelvin Haus ethically sources sustainable raw materials and expertly crafts them in the Kelvin Haus Atelier, a symbol of luxury and exclusivity.

A Dubai Exclusive

With pioneering technology embedded in its fashion brand, Kelvin Haus brings an air of exclusivity to Dubai, with the release of its first product “ The Street tee – Dubai edition” and limited to just 971 pieces, the code for Dubai, the brand defines a new standard of luxury in the region.

Craftsmanship Meets Technology

Kelvin Haus pioneers the dawn of a new fashion era by seamlessly fusing meticulous craftsmanship with cutting-edge technological innovation. By seamlessly integrating blockchain ownership and NFTs into its offerings, the brand revolutionises the consumer experience, delivering authenticity and interactive engagement with every garment. Collaborating with local artists, Kelvin Haus has curated a limited edition design that authentically capture the vibrant essence of Dubai. The brand’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity is evident in its exhaustive efforts to cater to all body sizes, offering a diverse range of fits tailored to suit every unique body type.

Mission-Driven Fashion

Beyond mere aesthetics, Kelvin Haus is on a mission to create a tangible impact on the planet. Recognising the environmental toll of conventional cotton production, the brand is committed to championing sustainable alternatives. Introducing its exclusive range of fabrics under Haus Lab, Kelvin Haus leads the way in adopting eco-friendly practices, actively contributing to the mitigation of water scarcity and environmental degradation. Every purchase plays a pivotal role in supporting significant environmental initiatives, including tree planting and ocean clean-up efforts.

Sustainability Woven into Every Fabric

Sustainability is the cornerstone of Kelvin Haus. With the fashion industry generating 1.92 million tons of textile waste annually, the brand champions the use of recycled fibres, adhering to the highest ecological standards such as OEKO-TEX® and GOTS. Kelvin Haus pioneers the circular fashion economy with sustainability embedded in every operation.

NFTs: A Fashion Forward Approach

Kelvin Haus introduces an innovative use of NFTs, setting new trends in the industry. These digital tokens not only provide proof of authenticity but also offer customers unique experiences and benefits, showcasing Kelvin Haus's commitment to leading in fashion technology.

Kelvin Haus is not just a brand; it's a commitment to a sustainable, equitable, and fashion-forward future.

About Kelvin Haus

Founded in 2023, Kelvin Haus is a pioneering UAE-based fashion brand at the forefront of industry transformation. The brand embodies a unique blend of craftsmanship, technology, and sustainability, setting new standards for purposeful fashion on a global scale.

Kelvin Haus is on a mission to redefine the fashion landscape by seamlessly integrating style, sustainability, and purpose. Its commitment extends to crafting exceptional clothing through eco-conscious practices, ensuring every step, from inception to creation, aligns with its environmental values. Demonstrating a dedication to reducing the ecological footprint, Kelvin Haus contributes a portion of every order to leading charities actively combating climate change.

Wearing Kelvin Haus isn't just a style choice; it's a statement transcending fashion, representing a commitment to making a lasting impact on our planet. Join the movement in shaping the future of purposeful fashion.

For more information about Kelvin Haus, please visit our website. Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates on runway showcases and more.

Social Media Links:

https://instagram.com/kelvinhausofficial?igshid=MzMyNGUyNmU2YQ==

Kelvin Haus (@kelvinhaus) | TikTok