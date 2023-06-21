Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, organized a campus tour for students of prestigious universities across the UAE, following their participation in AlReyada Energy Seminar, organized by TotalEnergies in the UAE.

42 Abu Dhabi also took part in a hackathon during the seminar, alongside students from other universities and institutions, to develop technologies which can reduce individuals’ carbon footprint. The seminar was held in Khalifa University, and comes in line with the government’s efforts to foster a sustainable future for the coming generations.

During the campus tour, 42 Abu Dhabi welcomed students from esteemed universities in the UAE including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, American University of Sharjah, Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Zayed University. The campus tour led students through several labs and state-of-the-art facilities. They were also introduced to 42 Abu Dhabi’s learning methodology, which develops flexible learning pathways using a project-based approach, empowering students to take ownership of their learning journey

Following the tour, the visiting students attended a talk delivered by Serge Braz, Project Development Manager at EDF. In his talk, Serge provided students with an in-depth understanding of the importance of reducing their carbon footprint to drive sustainability and protect the environment. The speaker was accompanied by employees from TotalEnergies in the UAE.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.